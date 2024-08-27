IAEA raises nuclear alarm over clashes in Kursk. After visiting the Russian nuclear power plant in the region, the agency’s director general Grossi said that the plant “is in danger of a nuclear accident,” saying he “saw traces of drone strikes” on the territory. Ukrainian President Zelensky announced that Kiev had successfully tested the first domestically made ballistic missile, adding that F-16 fighters had been used to repel the latest Russian air strikes. The American news site Politico, meanwhile, wrote that Ukrainian officials will present American national security officials with a list of long-range targets in Russia that Kiev could strike if Washington lifted restrictions on US weapons. Moscow vs. Paris, meanwhile, over the Durov case, the founder of Telegram arrested in France: “It’s intimidation,”

