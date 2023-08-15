While the conflict in Ukraine drags on with no apparent way out, Russia shows off its military power, announcing that soon the new atomic-powered submarines will be equipped with the Zirkon hypersonic missiles, the Kinzhal twins that the forces of Moscow are increasingly using them in attacks on Ukrainian targets. A new front in the challenge with NATO, which today also saw three close encounters in the skies between Russian and Western aircraft.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the eastern region of Donetsk, one of the theaters of the tiring Kiev counter-offensive that has been going on for over two months now. “I wanted to visit all the brigades individually to understand the problems of each of them,” Zelensky himself wrote on Telegram, who also thanked US President Joe Biden for a new military aid package worth 200 million dollars. “Another step towards our joint victory!” Zelensky added.

Last night new Russian bombings hit the city of Odessa causing at least three injuries according to Ukrainian sources, which also denounces the killing of two civilians in an attack in the Zaporizhzhia region with the use of S-300 missiles and the death of a man and the wounding of four other people in the north-eastern Kharkiv oblast, where a Russian advance towards the city of Kupyansk has been recorded for several days. For its part, the Moscow Defense Ministry has claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a depot of Ukrainian naval drones used by Kiev forces for attacks in the Black Sea. In the meantime, British Air Force Typhoon fighters took off this morning to monitor two Russian bombers on a long-range maritime patrol off the north of the Shetland Islands according to reports from the London armed forces.

The appeal of the Russian major Yuriy Tomov captured by the Ukrainians: “Enough war, let’s go home”



The same source specified that they were Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J maritime patrol aircraft, used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare. Dutch F-16s instead went into action after a Russian bomber was spotted in the North Sea as it flew towards the area that the Netherlands monitors on the basis of NATO agreements.

The Ministry of Defense of Moscow has instead announced that a Mig-29 fighter was raised in the air to intercept a Norwegian P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft that was flying over the Barents Sea and approaching the borders of Russia. On the diplomatic front, despite no confirmations from Moscow, the Turkish media continue to talk about a possible short-term visit by Putin. This time it was the turn of the Milliyet newspaper to announce that the Russian leader will be in Ankara “in the next few days” for what would be his first visit to a NATO member country since the start of the war in Ukraine. In the meantime, however, Russia is placing the emphasis on its military strengthening initiatives. It was Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest Russian shipowner, who announced that soon the submarines of the Yasen class, built to replace the old Soviet submarines, will have Zirkon missiles on board. “Work in this direction is already underway,” underlined the owner.

The Zirkons, with a range of between 400 and 1,000 kilometres, are among the missiles capable of flying at a speed several times higher than that of sound, evading defense systems. So far only Russia already has these vectors at its disposal, which in the US are still in an experimental phase. Last February, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had started a massive supply of Zircon missiles to its naval forces to strengthen their nuclear capabilities. So far, however, these carriers are only embarked on the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which set sail last January from the port of Severomorsk in northern Russia for a mission in the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

