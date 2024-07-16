Orban’s plan for peace in Ukraine is there. And it contains some pretty disruptive elements. The report – two pages, ten points, logo of the Hungarian presidency in the header – is signed July 12, presumably the day it was sent to the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who then shared it with the member states. In short: Europe would do well to abandon the paradigm of war at all costs because the US, with Donald Trump, will change course and the EU will find itself in a new scenario. Better to prevent, then. focusing on negotiationsalso through “a diplomatic offensive» towards the Global South, now hostile to the West: USA and EU, for Orban, they are in fact “isolated” on the global chessboard. This is enough to understand how the Hungarian Prime Minister’s point of view is totally at odds with the mood in Brussels.

To respond, with a counter letter circulated among the 27, is precisely Michael. «I cannot accept your claims that the EU “has conducted a policy in favour” of war. it’s the opposite. Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the victim exercising its legitimate right to self-defense,” he thunders. But the report dwells at length on some inconvenient truths, which are starting to disturb sleep in both the EU and NATO. “Trump, immediately after his electoral victory, will be ready to act immediately as a mediator: he has detailed and well-founded plans”Orban assures. He then warns: «The ratio of financial burdens between the United States and the European Union will change significantly to the detriment of the EU with regard to support for Ukraine».

The finance ministers of the 27, meeting in Ecofin, urged Hungary not to bury the issue of support for Kiev but to keep it high on the agenda (for example, the 50 billion loan decided by the G7 remains to be translated into reality using the extra profits from immobilized Russian assets, and here Budapest is rowing against). Some have since publicly criticized Orban for his visit to Moscow.which in doing so did not represent “all EU countries”.

Moscow, it goes without saying, appreciates“The current American administration is against any dialogue and still insists on continuing the war to the last Ukrainian,” lashes out Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. That the Kremlin could participate in the second peace summit, as proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky, already appears very unlikely.. “We need to understand what he has in mind: the first one was not at all about peace,” he concludes. And we start over again. If for Moscow the agreement envisages total capitulation, Kiev will never be able to accept it..

