Russia is executing soldiers trying to withdraw from a bloody new offensive in eastern Ukraine and has suffered “significant” losses in armor and personnel, the White House official said. “We have information that the Russian military actually executed soldiers who refused to follow orders,” Kirby said in the briefing. And the United States yesterday announced additional security assistance to Ukraine worth $150 million.

Russia has instead criticized Ukrainian-backed peace talks due to be held in Malta this weekend, warning that any discussions without its participation would be counterproductive.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it wanted to evacuate hundreds of children from communities near the north-eastern city of Kupiansk.

Slovakia’s new populist prime minister, Robert Fico, said his three-party coalition government is suspending military aid to Ukraine, fulfilling one of his central campaign pledges. He said he spoke to the head of the European Commission about his government’s move at a meeting before the bloc’s summit in Brussels.

Ukraine has suspended use of its new Black Sea grain corridor due to what it sees as military risks, Kiev-based consultancy Barva Invest says.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defense reiterated some of the points that Western nations have tried to make regarding North Korea’s supply of weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense wrote: “Despite Russia’s official denial of recent reports, it is almost certain that North Korean munitions have now reached munitions depots in western Russia. These depots support Russian military operations in Ukraine.”

South Korea, Japan and the United States have strongly condemned North Korea’s supply of weapons and military equipment to Russia, saying they have confirmed “several” deliveries.

