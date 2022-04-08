Ukraine, not only Freccero and Capuozzo: Italians are very critical of what the media say

Despite the diffusion of very explicit video and photographic images, in some cases even traumatic, more than half of Italians have doubts about the Bucha massacre. If 40.2% of those interviewed say they are sure that the massacre of civilians is real and that its responsibility lies with the Russian army, almost 60% have very different opinions. Because? Maybe “in war the first victim is the truth”, as he taught us Aeschylus, but the relationship between Italians and information really seems like a tragedy worthy of that of ancient Greece. The survey carried out by Political thermometer he clearly demonstrates the massacre that is causing the whole world to discuss. If four out of ten Italians reject the thesis of machination and point the finger at Putin, the other six express decidedly alternative ideas.

The “other” war crimes

The doubts, therefore, are not only of intellectuals like Carlo Freccero And Tony Capuozzo. And not just pro-Russians either. For example, 19.3% of respondents express doubts about what happened a Buchabut he continues to declare himself near Ukraine and critic of Russia’s behavior. Then there is a 13.3% of the sample who do not understand the indignation for the massacres, given that “the Americans they have done worse “and that equally horrible scenes have unfortunately also been seen in other war scenarios. 5.5% of those interviewed replied:” Yes, there have probably been massacres, but the Ukrainians have done even worse “. The reference is to video like the one also shown by Affari Italiani (YOU CAN SEE HERE, BUT ATTENTION: THEY ARE STRONG IMAGES), from which emerge crimes also committed by the Ukrainians. On this, the government of Zelensky he said he was ready to collaborate in the investigations and to punish anyone guilty of acts contrary to the law of war.

An image of the Bucha Massacre (IPA)

The anti-Putin conspiracy theory

Riccardo Nouryspokesperson for Amnesty International Italy, is not among those who have doubts: “The Russian military invasion of Ukraine represents an illegal act that blatantly violates international law and human rights. From the early days of the conflict, Amnesty International has been mobilizing to gather evidence to allow for prosecuting those responsible for such serious crimes and guarantee justice to those who have been victims of it. He is also carrying out an important work of awareness and pressure, nationally and internationally, to denounce the unprecedented campaign launched by the Russian authorities against independent journalism, the anti-war movement and dissident voices. We have launched a worldwide appeal to the Russian government urging it to respect international law, to protect civilians and to stop the aggression against Ukraine ”. The opinion revealed by Political Thermometer is however very different: 18.1% of the interviewees adheres to the Russian thesis according to which the massacres are a staging to force the international community to be tougher on Putin.

The “counter-plot” theory against Zelensky

Accused by Russia of orchestrating a staging in Bucha, Zelensky makes an identical accusation against Russia: “We are getting more and more information that Russian propagandists are preparing, so to speak, a ‘mirror answer’ to the shock of Bucha. They will show the victims a Mariupol as if they had been killed not by the Russian military, but by the Ukrainian defenders of the city. To do this, the occupiers are collecting the corpses on the streets and using them for elaborate propaganda scenarios. We are dealing with invaders who have nothing human left. To justify their own killings, they take murdered people and use them as a backdrop. And this is a separate war crime, for which each of the propagandists will be held accountable. “

Skepticism towards the media

The criticism of information emerges clearly from the position of 49.3% of the sample, according to which newspapers, in dealing with events such as pandemics and war, are too succubus and serve them towards the more conformist positions, those of candies. Only 35.8% think that information is balanced, while 16.2% think they have chosen to give visibility to conspiratorial positions in order to create an audience.

How to avoid the Third World War?

Six out of ten respondents exclude the risk of one atomic warfare: only 34.1% consider it a possible hypothesis. To restore peace to Ukraine, the majority of respondents think that Zelensky must make territorial concessions a Putin: for 12.8% Ukraine should accept that Russia controls the territories conquered so far while for 20.1% the entire Russian-speaking Ukraine must belong to Russia. The most extreme positions are represented by 39.2% who would like to return to the status quo of February 24 (Donbass and Crimea in the hands of Putin, but with the Russians withdrawing from the rest of Ukraine) and by 20.4% who it does not want any territorial concession to the Russians, who, indeed, should also withdraw from Donbass and Crimea.

What are the effects of the war on Italian politics?

Trust in Dragons it remains below 50%, or 44.8%. Among the major political forces, in the last week under consideration only Brothers of Italy grows in consensus reaching 21.2%. Both Pd (20.8%) and Lega (18.1%) and Movimento 5 Stelle (13%) are down. Forza Italia gains two tenths and nearly 8%, Action / + Europe stable at 4.3% while the Left rises to 3.4%. Italia Viva (2.5%) follows, preceding Italexit (2.4%) and Verdi (1.9%). Closes the Communist Party with 1%.

