The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres he asked to be able to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. The UN announced this, explaining that Guterres’ goal is to talk about a series of ” urgent measures to achieve peace ” at a time when the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe represents “a great danger”.

At the same time Guterres stressed that both Ukraine and Russia are founding members of the United Nations and who have always been “strong supporters” of the UN. For this it is It is necessary to reach an agreement that preserves the “future of multilateralism on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law “.