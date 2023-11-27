General Winter, who could freeze the front for several months after the limited successes of the Kiev counteroffensive, appeared on the scene of the Ukrainian war with a hurricane that has no precedent in over 150 years, that is, since the Crimean War. Nearly two million people were left without electricity overnight in southern Russia, Crimea and the annexed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as a storm accompanied by winds of more than 140 kilometers per hour blew roofs off houses and uprooted trees. , flooded homes, destroyed sections of the railway. About fifty flights departing and arriving at Moscow airports were canceled due to heavy snowfall in the capital, where some airports had been temporarily closed the day before due to some drones launched by Ukrainian forces towards the city. The greatest damage was recorded in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, where gigantic waves hit the coast, causing serious damage to tourist facilities. “An Armageddon”, the president of the peninsula’s Parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, called it. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, said it was the strongest storm to hit Crimea since meteorological observations began.

In living memory, a similar event occurred in Balaklava in November 1854, during the Crimean War, when the fleet of the Allies (British, Turkish, French and the Kingdom of Sardinia) suffered the sinking of around thirty ships. Four deaths have been confirmed so far, but the toll is still provisional. Two lifeless bodies have been found in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, where Sochi is also located. A sailor lost his life in the Kerch Strait, between Crimea and Russian territory, and another person in Crimea itself. According to local authorities, it is a man who had gone to the coast to watch the waves and was swallowed by the sea. In Sevastopol, a city on the peninsula where the Russian Black Sea fleet is based, the aquarium was invaded by waves and 500 marine animals died. In the Ukrainian territory under the control of the Kiev authorities, “bad weather caused power outages in more than 2,000 cities and villages in 16 regions,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X. According to local authorities, in some provinces Up to 25 centimeters of snow fell. In the Odessa region on the Black Sea, more than 1,600 residents who were stranded by snow were rescued.

The Ukrainian authorities say that temperatures have plummeted, dramatically bringing to the fore the difficulties in energy supplies in a country heavily affected by Russian bombings targeting the electricity grid. The Dtek company has announced that in the last month alone, five of its thermoelectric power plants near the source line have been affected, the last of which last night. The general secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has meanwhile admitted that the situation is “very difficult” even for the Ukrainian troops at the front, “especially in the east, where we see ferocious clashes underway”. But, speaking at a press conference on the eve of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Atlantic Pact, he reiterated his “unwavering support” for Kiev.

