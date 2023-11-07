Internal disagreements in Ukraine remain in the foreground: the position of the head of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny is increasingly uncertain, after the recent tensions with President Volodymyr Zelensky over the progress of the conflict with Russia. According to the Russian agency Ria Novosti, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Vladimir Ariev, said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov proposed removing Zaluzhny from office. This hypothesis, however, was quickly denied by an advisor to Zelensky’s office, Sergiy Leshchenko. Subsequently, MP Ariev himself deleted the previous message, stating that he had received opposite information. In recent days Zaluzhny had created quite a bit of discontent in Kiev, because in a conversation with the Economist he had spoken of a war which had now become one of “position” and “attrition” which would have favored Russia. A position with which Zelensky openly disagreed, stating that the conflict “is not in a stalemate” and that the objective remains to beat the Russians on the ground.

Meanwhile, today Ukraine awaits the conclusions of the European Union on the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations on the progress made towards becoming part of the EU. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message. «We are preparing the next steps after this report. Ukraine has already come a long way to get closer to the European Union, and our state is fully aware that joining the European Union is also a political decision of all countries that are already in the EU and want to see a new state in the European Union”. Zelensky recalled that joining the EU involves working towards and adapting to its standards and community practices. «Ukraine will be part of the European Union. And we will achieve this, in particular, thanks to the transformation of our state, an internal transformation that absolutely corresponds to the interests of our people.”

Moscow’s war against Ukraine also dealt the fatal blow to the treaty that had sealed the end of the Cold War, the last one still in force for arms control: the CFE, signed in 1990 to reduce and balance the armed forces conventional in Europe. On the day that Moscow formally withdrew from the treaty, making it “finally part of history for Russia”, the US and NATO countries condemned the Kremlin’s move and responded by suspending their participation “as long as necessary”.

To know more:

– Zelensky’s cold autumn, besieged by generals and political opponents

What happened yesterday