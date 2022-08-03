It is the 162nd day of the war in Ukraine. The Razoni ship has passed the checks in Turkish waters and can continue its journey: it left Odessa on Monday with 26 thousand tons of corn, it is the first organized on the basis of wheat agreements of 22 July, signed separately by Moscow and Kiev and mediated by the UN and Turkey. A fragile chord, on which a missile attack by the Russian army on the port of Odessa he had caused clouds to thicken as early as the day after the signing.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who until a few months ago sat on the board of the Russian oil giant Rosneft, said he met Putin in Moscow last week and said Russia wants “a negotiated solution” to the bloody war. ordered by Putin. Words to which the government of Ukraine invaded by Kremlin troops responded by calling Schroeder “a voice of the Tsar’s court”.

Zelensky: new global security architecture is needed

“These days we see a lot of news about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographic areas. First the Balkans, then Taiwan, now it could be the Caucasus … All these situations seem different but they share one factor, which is the global security architecture that has not worked. If it worked, there wouldn’t be all these conflicts ”. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

