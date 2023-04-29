Five Russian villages are deprived of electricity after being targeted on Saturday by Ukrainian artillery firereported the governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod.

“The village of Novaia Tavolzhanka was shelled today by Ukraine”, the governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, indicated on Telegram. “There were damaged transmission lines” and both that town and four others nearby are “without electricity,” he added.

The Ukrainian secret services affirmed today that the explosions registered this Saturday in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia, are a “divine punishment” for the Russian attack that yesterday killed 23 civilians, including five children, in the city of Uman. .

Mariupol destroyed

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskysigned this Saturday that more than 90 percent of the city of Mariupolon the shores of the Azov Sea and taken over by Russian forces about a year ago, has been destroyed as a result of the war.

“Almost half a million people used to live there. And now there is practically no house left intact,” Zelensky said in a message posted on his social networks along with a video comparing satellite images from 2021 and 2023.

In these shots, obtained from Google Maps after this service updated its images of Mariupol for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, entire blocks of buildings can be seen disappearing from mid-March 2022.

“The Russian terrorist state did everything possible to destroy this city. More than 90 percent of Mariupol has been destroyed,” Zelensky concluded his message. After a months-long siege, the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the city in the Donetsk region, partially annexed by Russia, surrendered their weapons on May 20 last year.

AFP AND EFE

