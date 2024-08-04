Ukraine has received its first allied F-16s, the coveted American-made fighters that could make a difference on the front to repel the advance of Russian forces. During a ceremony held in a secret location, Volodymyr Zelensky did not hide his satisfaction, confirming – after the rumors of the past few days – the arrival of a first group of jets and being filmed with a certain pride in front of two aircraft.
Ukraine, the first images of the F-16s: the long-awaited fighter planes have arrived
“They told us it would be impossible” to have these planes but “now what was impossible has become reality,” the Ukrainian leader said, stressing however that the number of fighters is still “insufficient” considering the team of pilots already trained and the difficult situation on the battlefield, after Moscow’s claims of territorial advances in recent days. By the end of the year, Kiev should have 20 in total.
The news of the arrival of the fighters in Kiev did not go unnoticed by the main Russian news agencies, which recalled how in recent days Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the delivery of new weapons and equipment to Ukraine, including the F-16s, will not reverse the situation on the front line but will instead lead to the prolongation of the conflict.
Mali has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine after a senior Ukrainian official, according to Bamako, admitted Kiev’s role in a heavy defeat of the Malian army and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner during fighting with separatists and jihadists. The African country’s transitional government has decided to “break diplomatic relations with Ukraine with immediate effect,” spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said. Mali “has learned, with deep astonishment, of the subversive words with which Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, confessed to Ukraine’s involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups that resulted in the death of elements of defense and security forces,” Maiga said.
