Ukraine has received its first allied F-16s, the coveted American-made fighters that could make a difference on the front to repel the advance of Russian forces. During a ceremony held in a secret location, Volodymyr Zelensky did not hide his satisfaction, confirming – after the rumors of the past few days – the arrival of a first group of jets and being filmed with a certain pride in front of two aircraft.

Ukraine, the first images of the F-16s: the long-awaited fighter planes have arrived



“They told us it would be impossible” to have these planes but “now what was impossible has become reality,” the Ukrainian leader said, stressing however that the number of fighters is still “insufficient” considering the team of pilots already trained and the difficult situation on the battlefield, after Moscow’s claims of territorial advances in recent days. By the end of the year, Kiev should have 20 in total.

The news of the arrival of the fighters in Kiev did not go unnoticed by the main Russian news agencies, which recalled how in recent days Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the delivery of new weapons and equipment to Ukraine, including the F-16s, will not reverse the situation on the front line but will instead lead to the prolongation of the conflict.

