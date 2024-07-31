The first batch of F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies has arrived in Ukraine, in a long-anticipated move that could boost Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports. The number of jets is small, sources say.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summed up the situation on the ground in Ukraine, speaking on Radio 24: “It is a stalemate. If the Russians conquer two villages, if they conquer a few kilometers, it does not mean that they are advancing. I do not believe that Russia is advancing significantly. I believe that there is a lot of propaganda.”

