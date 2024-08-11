“We are on the offensive.” It is a Ukrainian security official, under anonymity, who provides details of an operation, that of Kiev’s troops in the Russian region of Kursk, carried out by “thousands” of soldiers with the aim of “weakening the enemy’s positions, inflicting maximum losses and destabilizing the situation in Russia.” And that for days has been giving a hard time to Vladimir Putin’s forces who say they are effectively countering enemy incursions, but at the same time admit that Kiev’s soldiers have reached villages 25-30 kilometers from the border line. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also spoken openly about it: “Since the beginning of this summer alone and from the districts of the Kursk region alone, almost 2,000 attacks have been carried out on our Sumy region: artillery, mortars, drones. We are also registering missile attacks. And each of these strikes deserves a fair response.”

For this unprecedented affront, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova promised that the army will give “a tough response” to the enemy offensive, after at least 15 people were injured after debris from a Ukrainian missile shot down in Kursk fell on an apartment building. Meanwhile, Russian bombs have returned to fall on the Kiev region, where during the night an invading raid hit a district near the capital, killing a father and his 4-year-old child, and wounding three other people.

Much fear, last night for a fire that broke out in the cooling tower of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Russian forces. There were no radioactive leaks, but, in the midst of the war context, the authorities in Kiev and the Russians accused each other of who did or did not cause the fire. The first to raise the alarm was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who on X pointed the finger directly at the forces led by Moscow. The Russian version is opposite, accusing Kiev of having caused the fire following a bombing of the city of Energodar, which is home to the nuclear power plant.

