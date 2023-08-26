Kiev: Wagner cemetery flattened and crosses uprooted

The section of the cemetery in Nikolayevka, Samara oblast, Russia, reserved for Wagner Group fighters killed in combat was bulldozed, the crosses with the names were torn up and piled “like garbage” together with the wreaths and pillows of flowers: various media outlets say so on social media, including the Ukrainian Ukrainska Pravda, which shows a photo of crosses stacked with bulldozers in the background. Ukrainska Pravda writes that, according to rumors circulating on social media, the area will be covered with concrete and the tombs of the Wagnerites will be marked by neo marble pyramids that recall the “dragon’s teeth”, the anti-tank barriers used for the defensive lines. In a video that spreads on social media and also on the Belarusian opposition site Nexta, a man with a beard and a black T-shirt with the grim skull, the logo of the private militia, is filmed as he curses, wandering around the Nikolayevka cemetery, asking where they are no graves. “What are you doing? It’s blasphemous. People are dying for Russia and you’re paving their graves? Do not fear God,” noting that the death dates on the stacked crosses are all 2023. Nexta also shows a photo of Wagnerite crosses stacked in the cemetery of Yekaterinburg, Siberia, on the area purchased by Wagner.