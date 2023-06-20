On the 481st day of war, Ukraine admits it has “difficulties” on the Donbass front, where the Russians continue to launch attacks, while re-launching a heavy accusation: Putin’s troops, according to Kiev, have not saved those without passports Russian, with the result that in the Oleshky area the flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam would have caused the death of at least 500 Ukrainian civilians. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced, “together with my Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni, that the Franco-Italian Samp-T is already deployed and operational in Ukraine, where it protects key installations and lives”. The news of the 500 civilian deaths after the destruction of the dam, relaunched by some Ukrainian media and which for now lacks verification, was posted by the Center for National Resistance (Cnr), an entity created in March 2022 with the aim of training civilian population to passive resistance to the Russians in the areas occupied by them.

On the military level, Kiev, through the mouth of the commander of the Ukrainian forces Valery Zuluzhny, confirms the capture of the village of Piatykhatky, on the southern front of Zaporizhzhia, in the direction of Melitopol-Crimea: news anticipated by the Russians yesterday. In that same direction, according to the Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, the Ukrainian forces in two weeks of counter-offensive have already liberated 8 settlements, including Piatykhatky. But it is on the other front, the eastern one, that of Bakhmut and the Donbass, that Malyar herself admits that the Ukrainian soldiers are encountering “strong difficulties”.