“We saw and we heard.” It was Volodymyr Zelensky himself who admitted that this time the Russians missed the big target, attacking the city of Odessa during the visit of the Ukrainian president and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In fact, a Moscow missile fell just 150 meters away from the delegations, Minister Stavros Papastavrou, present in the group, told the Athens media. And there are those who claim – like the Greek newspaper Protothema – that the target of the raid was Zelensky's motorcade, without however finding official confirmation.

In fact, Moscow's claim is of a completely different nature, according to which the raid was directed against a military hangar for the production of marine drones in the city's port, which “was hit”. A reconstruction consistent with what was stated by the Ukrainian Navy, for which the attack hit the “port infrastructure”, causing five deaths. According to Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the missile on the port “has nothing to do with a specific visit, but with the terror that Russia exercises methodically.”

Putin Archipelago. Thus the Kremlin dictator even surpassed Khrushchev and Brezhnev in terms of repression of dissidents



According to the White House, the attacks on Odessa demonstrate that military aid to Ukraine is increasingly “urgent”, and Zelensky also took the opportunity to renew his call to strengthen Western support with air defense and long-range weapons . «Courage cannot be lacking», urged the Ukrainian president, «if we have decided for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the protection of our people, we should not hesitate to take steps forward». Because if a missile launched so close to two leaders visiting Odessa causes a sensation, raids on civilians are a sad daily reality for the country which has been defending itself from the Russians for more than two years now. And it also tries to attack: Ukrainian drones have returned to hit the Russian region of Kursk, hitting the fuel depot of the Mikhailovsky mining plant and causing a fire. While in Berdyansk, in occupied Zaporizhzhia, a member of the pro-Russian electoral commission was killed in a car bomb explosion.

