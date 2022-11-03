It is the 255th day of war in Ukraine. Several explosions were heard late yesterday evening in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, where anti-aircraft sirens sounded. And Moscow forces successfully tested a ballistic missile, the Bulava, which was launched from a nuclear submarine into the waters of the White Sea to reach its target on the Kamchatka Peninsula, after flying over much of Russia’s immense territory. The missile, states the Russian news agency Ria Novosti, started from the Generalissimo Suvorov submarine and hit the Kura polygon, in the Far East region, as planned. Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have found no evidence of “undeclared nuclear activities” at three power plants in Ukraine. Ukraine has asked inspectors to visit its nuclear power plants to deny Russia’s claims that Kiev intends to use a “dirty bomb”. The International Atomic Energy Agency also believes that the transition to the use of reserve energy from the generators inside the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia following new bombings “once again demonstrates a situation of fragility and vulnerability” . According to the director general of the agency, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, “measures are necessary to prevent a nuclear accident at the site”.

And the UK will try to prevent the international transport of oil sold at a price above the ceiling set by Western governments among the sanctions decided against Moscow in response to the war in Ukraine. This was announced by the government of Rishi Sunak, specifying that the ban will also become effective from 5 December. The goal is to hinder “Putin’s war machine and make it more difficult for him to profit from his illegal war,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, also evoking “good progress” towards the definitive ban on ” import of Russian oil ‘to the United Kingdom.

The destruction of the tank seen from the eye (and the viewfinder) of the Ukrainian soldier: in a single shot annihilated a T-80



To know more

– In Ukraine it is time to negotiate Charles A. Kupchan

Updates hour by hour

23.56 – Ukraine: prison exchange, Moscow wants as many as possible

In a potential exchange of detainees with Washington, Russia is seeking the release of as many citizens as possible: this was announced by the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting with the Tass agency on the situation around the possible exchange. “I emphasize it again: the most important thing for us is that as many Russians as possible, who are in the American underground, go home,” said the diplomat, answering a question about the progress of the dialogue. Antonov spoke to reporters after visiting Russian Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in the state of California pending a US court hearing on the merits of his case. Antonov visited Vinnik at Santa Rita Prison in Alameda County, not far from Oakland and San Francisco.

23.49 – Estonia, collaboration with Ukraine makes NATO stronger. Plan to strengthen relations between the Alliance and Ukraine presented

Collaboration with Ukraine makes NATO “stronger”. This was stated today by the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, presenting the Estonian plan to strengthen relations between NATO and Ukraine. The document collects principles and proposals for further support to Ukraine in the context of a progressive integration of Ukraine into Euro-Atlantic structures. «Ukraine», Reinsalu said, «is fighting for the security of Europe and for the values ​​we believe in. The support that we, the allies and the whole Alliance makes available to Ukraine represents an instrument to counteract the threats from Russia ».

23.41 – Ukraine: draft, participation in NATO task force until 31/12

We are moving towards an extension until December 31 of this year of the authorization of the participation of military personnel in NATO initiatives for the use of the high readiness force, called the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The draft of the bill on Ministries, expected in the Council of Ministers tomorrow, foresees it. This extends the authorization, initially scheduled until September 30, in the February legislative decree in light of the extraordinary need and urgency, connected to the serious international crisis in Ukraine.

23.13 – Zelensky: “Irrefutable evidence of the absence of ‘dirty bomb”

It was a “foregone” conclusion that the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) presented “clear and irrefutable evidence” that the Kiev government was not preparing a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine: it said so the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “We have granted full freedom of action to the IAEA inspection mission” and, after its conclusion, “we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is making ‘dirty bombs’,” Zelensky said in his statement. usual evening speech to the country.

Yesterday’s news and insights