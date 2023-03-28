Heavy criticisms of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin leaders for the war against Ukraine. They emerged from an audio published by the Ukrainian media in which Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin and oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov appear to be speaking. In their conversation, the two do not mince words and, between profanity and insults, describe the way in which Putin and his cohorts are “burying the Russian nation”. The two also bring up Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who, according to them, is being insulted without his knowledge by Putin’s entourage.
Two months after the announcement of Olaf Scholz’s government, Berlin has completed sending the 18 guaranteed Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev to support the defense against the Russian invasion. “The last tanks left Germany at the end of last week and have now been delivered” to Ukrainian territory, wrote the weekly der Spiegel before the chancellor’s official confirmation arrived. Thus, Ukrainian firepower is strengthened while Kiev prepares for a counter-offensive to recover the eastern territories.
Moscow threatens the US
The Kremlin has announced that Russia will proceed with the plans deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West. And the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has launched new threats, this time directly targeting America: «Russia possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in case of threat to its existence », he warned in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.
Ukrainian attacks on Mariupol and Melitopol
Kiev insists, and sends signals to Moscow with new attacks on Mariupol, in Donetsk, and Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, both cities occupied by the Russian army. Own Volodymyr Zelensky went to Zaporizhzhia yesterday: The Ukrainian president visited the troops and met with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who is visiting the region as fears grow over a possible accident at the nuclear power plant. “Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the plant and adjacent territories, any initiative to restore nuclear safety is doomed to failure,” however, was the warning of the Ukrainian leader.
The apocalypse of Avdiivka
Meanwhile, the invaders’ bombs continue to fall in Donetsk, where two people were killed and 29 were injured in Slovyansk. In Bakhmut the situation is “constantly difficult” but resisting is a “military necessity”, according to the commander of the land forces in Kiev, Oleksandr Syrskyi, for whom on the development of events “all possible options are evaluated”. While 90 kilometers to the south, the Russians are turning Avdiivka into “a post-apocalyptic movie location”, intensifying shelling and forcing an almost complete closure of the Ukrainian front-line city, the head of the military administration Vitaliy Barabash denounced.
Night raid on Kiev
Explosions were found in Kiev following an air raid. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko who referred in particular to a fire in a shop. «The premises of a shop are burning in the Svyatoshinsky district. We are trying to get information about possible victims,” explains Klitschko according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda. Firefighters and rescue services were working on site. There are currently no casualties.
Kiev: Russia abducted 4,390 orphaned children
There are “officially” 4,390 orphaned Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. This was reported by the Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by RBC-Ukraine. Ukraine collects evidence of child deportation to present to the International Criminal Court.
Kiev: “14 out of 15 Russian drones shot down”
The Russian military launched 15 drones against the territory of Ukraine overnight, whose air defenses managed to shoot down 14 of them, as claimed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. «At night, the enemy deployed 15 Shahed-136 drones to carry out airstrikes; 14 of them were destroyed by our military,” reads an army post. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Shahed drones were launched from the north and south-east of the country. Although the authorities have not yet specified the areas in which the drones were intercepted, the mayor of Kiev, Vitalii Klychko, reported several “explosions” in the capital on his Telegram account. One of them caused a fire in a commercial premises, which was put out without causing any casualties. Even if destroyed before reaching its target, drones can explode upon landing after being intercepted. Since last October, Russia has attacked critical Ukrainian infrastructure, especially the electricity grid, with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Thanks, in part, to the donation of air defense systems by its allies, Ukraine manages to intercept the majority of drones in this type of attack. This helps avoid damage to the electricity system that previously left millions of Ukrainians without power, but experts warn that Russia could also use these relatively cheap drones to force Ukraine to use much more expensive weapons to shoot them down.
Kiev: Russian bombing in Sumy province
Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast, firing more than 130 of various types of weapons. This was reported by the military administration of Sumy oblast on Telegram. Russia bombed the communities of Esmanska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Shalyinska, Velikopysarivska and Seredino-Budska. As a result of the shelling of the Bilopilska community, a civilian woman traveling in her car from the city of Bilopillya was injured and taken to hospital. Eighteen attacks with various types of weapons were recorded in the area, with more than 130 artillery and mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and grenades counted as fired by Russian troops.
Moscow: anti-ship missiles tested in the Sea of Japan
Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. The ministry said two ships launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The target was reportedly successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. The exercise took place in Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan, but does not provide more precise coordinates. Japan’s Defense Ministry did not have an immediate response. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires
Explosions and fires occurred in Kiev last night, caused by a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local authorities, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast has announced that it has shot down all the unmanned aircraft used by the Moscow forces for the attack, which took place shortly after 10 pm local time (9 pm in Italy) The firefighters intervened in the Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kiev. No casualties or injuries were reported, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
