Heavy criticisms of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin leaders for the war against Ukraine. They emerged from an audio published by the Ukrainian media in which Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin and oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov appear to be speaking. In their conversation, the two do not mince words and, between profanity and insults, describe the way in which Putin and his are “burying the Russian nation”. The two also bring up Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who, according to them, is being insulted without his knowledge by Putin’s entourage.

Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky in Kiev: “You have a big heart” and the president is moved



The 18 German Leopards in Kiev

Two months after the announcement of Olaf Scholz’s government, Berlin has completed sending the 18 guaranteed Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev to support the defense against the Russian invasion. “The last tanks left Germany at the end of last week and have now been delivered” to Ukrainian territory, wrote the weekly der Spiegel before official confirmation from the chancellor arrived. Thus, Ukrainian firepower is strengthened while Kiev prepares for a counter-offensive to recover the eastern territories.

Ukraine, Zelensky visits the front in Zaporizhzhia: “Grateful to our warriors”





Moscow threatens the US

The Kremlin has announced that Russia will proceed with plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West. And the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has launched new threats, this time directly targeting America: «Russia possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in case of threat to its existence », he warned in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Ukrainian attacks on Mariupol and Melitopol

Kiev insists, and sends signals to Moscow with new attacks on Mariupol, in Donetsk, and Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, both cities occupied by the Russian army. Moreover, Volodymyr Zelensky went to Zaporizhzhia yesterday: the Ukrainian president visited the troops and met the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who is visiting the region while fears are growing over a possible accident at the nuclear power plant. “Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the plant and adjacent territories, any initiative to restore nuclear safety is doomed to failure”, warned the Ukrainian leader.

The low-altitude attack of the Ukrainian Su-25s: this is how they face the Russian positions





The apocalypse of Avdiivka

Meanwhile, the invaders’ bombs continue to fall in Donetsk, where two people were killed and 29 were injured in Slovyansk. In Bakhmut the situation is “constantly difficult” but resistance is a “military necessity”, according to the commander of the land forces in Kiev, Oleksandr Syrskyi, for whom on the development of events “all possible options are evaluated”. While 90 kilometers to the south, the Russians are turning Avdiivka into “a post-apocalyptic movie location”, intensifying shelling and forcing an almost complete closure of the Ukrainian front-line city, the head of the military administration Vitaliy Barabash denounced.

Night raid on Kiev

Explosions were found in Kiev following an air raid. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko who referred in particular to a fire in a shop. «The premises of a shop are burning in the Svyatoshinsky district. We are trying to get information about possible victims,” Klitschko explains according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’. Firefighters and rescue services were working on site. There are currently no casualties.

