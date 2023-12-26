Financial Times: “EU working on 20 billion reserve plan for Kiev”

The European Union is preparing a backup plan to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion euros. The Financial Times writes it. According to the FT, the search for new financing options became necessary after the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at the last EU summit in mid-December, blocked an amendment to the community budget which provided for the allocation of 50 billion euros for Ukraine in the period 2024-2027. The new scheme under discussion means that the 27 will take on financial guarantees for the EU budget, and allow the European Commission to borrow 20 billion euros on the capital markets for Kiev. The final amount of financing will depend on Ukraine's needs.

The main advantage of this scheme, the FT writes, is that it does not require the consent of all EU members, and therefore eliminates the risk of a new veto from Budapest. Some countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands, will still need parliamentary approval to give such guarantees. The decision on the plan could be taken already at the summit on February 1, and Brussels hopes that the funds will arrive in Kiev by March 2024. If the plan is adopted, the EU will be able to give guarantees to the International Monetary Fund, which in turn will allocate $900 million in new financing in Kiev, sources told the FT. The disadvantage of this plan is that the allocation of funds will only be possible in the form of loans and not grants, concludes the City newspaper.