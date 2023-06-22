Anti-aircraft alarm in the night in Kiev and in 13 regions of Ukraine. Explosions in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. Putin announces that new Sarmat nuclear missiles will soon be ready for deployment. Zelensky does not believe that the tsar is “ready” to use the new ones nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles heavy transportable Sarmatcapable of carrying to the other end of the globe up to 10 nuclear warheads with one carrier. The Ukrainian president admits that the counter-offensive to reconquer the territories occupied by the Russians is “slower than expected”.

Zelensky, while acknowledging that Putin’s atomic threats cannot be branded with absolute certainty as a bluff, especially if they come from “an unrelated person who in the 21st century launched a large-scale war against his neighbor”, however, he objected that the head of the Kremlin “fears for his life, which he loves very much”. And even the head of the Ukrainian military secret services (GRU), the revived Kyrylo Budanov given up for dead by the Russians, said he was convinced that “nuclear weapons will not be used”. «Despite all my dislike for the Russian Federation, there aren’t that many idiots in the leadership», he said, relaunching however the goals of Kiev: «Peace in Ukraine is impossible without the strategic defeat of Russia and the reform of the government ».

Strategic defeat that for now still seems distant: the Ukrainian army continues to advance south on the Zaporizhzhia front in the direction of Berdiansk, Melitopol and the Crimea, where 8 settlements have been liberated, said General Aleksander Tarnavsky, who leads the Southern Command (Tauria). But on the eastern front, in the Donbass, the advance is always tiring, slow, costs a high toll of blood and means and meets the toughest resistance on the part of the Russians, who have also carried out several counterattacks: in that direction.

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed to have thwarted a “terrorist attack” against Moscow carried out with three drones, which went out of control thanks to Russian electronic defensive measures and crashed. Kiev, on the other hand, claimed to have shot down several drones last night, including at least 6 Iranian-made Shaheds. But today at least 100,000 residents of Kiev and its surroundings found themselves without electricity: a problem, explained the state-owned electricity company Ukrenergo, due to previous damage to electricity infrastructure caused by previous Russian air raids months ago.

