Anti-aircraft alarm in the night in Kiev and in 13 regions of Ukraine. Explosions in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. Putin announces that new Sarmat nuclear missiles will soon be ready for deployment. Zelensky does not believe that the tsar is “ready” to use the new ones nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles heavy transportable Sarmatcapable of carrying to the other end of the globe up to 10 nuclear warheads with one carrier. The Ukrainian president admits that the counter-offensive to reconquer the territories occupied by the Russians is “slower than expected”.
Zelensky, while acknowledging that Putin’s atomic threats cannot be branded with absolute certainty as a bluff, especially if they come from “an unrelated person who in the 21st century launched a large-scale war against his neighbor”, however, he objected that the head of the Kremlin “fears for his life, which he loves very much”. And even the head of the Ukrainian military secret services (GRU), the revived Kyrylo Budanov given up for dead by the Russians, said he was convinced that “nuclear weapons will not be used”. «Despite all my dislike for the Russian Federation, there aren’t that many idiots in the leadership», he said, relaunching however the goals of Kiev: «Peace in Ukraine is impossible without the strategic defeat of Russia and the reform of the government ».
Ukraine, the mission of American volunteers: between bombings and gunfire, the video from a subjective point of view
Strategic defeat that for now still seems distant: the Ukrainian army continues to advance south on the Zaporizhzhia front in the direction of Berdiansk, Melitopol and the Crimea, where 8 settlements have been liberated, said General Aleksander Tarnavsky, who leads the Southern Command (Tauria). But on the eastern front, in the Donbass, the advance is always tiring, slow, costs a high toll of blood and means and meets the toughest resistance on the part of the Russians, who have also carried out several counterattacks: in that direction.
Ukraine, the commander of the armed forces reappears and wears a sticker that unleashes the Web
Meanwhile, Russia has claimed to have thwarted a “terrorist attack” against Moscow carried out with three drones, which went out of control thanks to Russian electronic defensive measures and crashed. Kiev, on the other hand, claimed to have shot down several drones last night, including at least 6 Iranian-made Shaheds. But today at least 100,000 residents of Kiev and its surroundings found themselves without electricity: a problem, explained the state-owned electricity company Ukrenergo, due to previous damage to electricity infrastructure caused by previous Russian air raids months ago.
From the EU, green light to the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia: stop to trade flows and the transit of “sensitive” materials
Russia: Ukrainians attacked the bridge connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have reportedly carried out a missile attack on a bridge linking Ukraine’s Kherson region and Crimea, Russian-appointed officials in both regions told Reuters. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of Kherson, said the bridge may have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles. The attack, he explained, caused “damage to the road, but traffic was diverted onto a different route”. “No casualties were reported,” he added.
Russian missiles on Donetsk: 4 injured in Pokrovsk
Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast last night injuring four people including a child, the city’s military administration head Serhii Dobriak told local media. “Four people sustained minor injuries, including a baby born in 2011,” Dobriak said. The attack may have been carried out with cruise missiles, he added.
Russia: “Three drone attack near Moscow foiled”
Two drones crashed outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit. The wreckage of a third drone was found about 12 miles away, Russian media reported. The Russian Defense Ministry says the drones were shot down using radio-electronic means. No damage or casualties are reported. The drones could be Ukraine’s latest attempt to strike targets inside Russia
Japan announces conference on reconstruction
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi announced that Japan will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine during the year, inviting Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to participate. Hayashi made the announcement during a meeting with Shmyhal in London, where they are both attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which focuses on finding public and private funding plans to help rebuild the country after the invasion and devastation caused by Russia .
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits the coast of Crimea
An earthquake measuring 4.7 was registered at 4:42 am Italian time off the coast of the Crimea peninsula, disputed between Ukraine and Russia. According to data from the US geological service Usgs, the earthquake had its hypocenter less than 10 km deep and its epicenter in the Black Sea 65 km south of Sevastopol. There are currently no reports of damage to persons or property.
Australian tycoon announces investment of 500 million dollars in the Development Fund for Ukraine
Andrew Forrest, Australia’s second richest man, has announced plans to invest $500 million in Ukraine’s Development Fund and has called on others to follow suit. Ukraine is a “superb long-term investment,” Forrest noted, noting that the idea of the fund is to serve as a fuse to ignite Marshall Plan-style stimulus for the Ukrainian economy. With asset management giant BlackRock as an advisor, the Ukraine Development Fund is currently in the process of being set up and is expected to be launched within six to nine months, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Hryban.
Kuleba to the BBC: “Dealing with Putin? Impossible”
Sit down at some point to deal with Putin? “No, it’s impossible: I say it in an undiplomatic way”: these were the last words of an interview granted last night for the BBC’s ‘Hard Talk’ broadcast from London by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, pressed by the interviewer Stephen Sackur, after some hesitation in answering. Responding to a question whether it is true that Volodymyr Zelensky does not intend to go to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July because he is not being offered enough in the process of joining the Alliance, due to the reluctance of some states, including Germany, to speed up times, Kuleba replied that Kiev’s full membership of NATO after the war will be a guarantee of strength and security on Europe’s eastern flank: a weight that Germany now carries on its shoulders.
Ukraine: anti-aircraft alarm in 13 regions. Explosions in the cities of Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih
The air raid alert went off tonight in Kiev and several Ukrainian regions, according to the country’s official alert portal quoted by local media. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. Sirens are sounding in the oblasts of Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
