With the bombs in Moscow continuing to kill civilians and the constant shipment of Western weapons to Ukraine in view of the “Spring counter-offensive”, there are no glimmers of dialogue that could quickly put an end to the Russian invasion. However, on the basis of rumors, China – which has so far played an ambiguous role between support for the Kremlin’s ally and a hesitant search for a solution – has announced that it is supporting the EU “in promoting the restart of peace talks ». According to the agency BloombergIndeed, Emmanuel Macron he would have instructed his diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to work with the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party, Wang Yi, on the perimeter of any future negotiations, although it is not clear whether the French initiative had the consent of Ukraine, neither of the United States nor of the EU itself, which recently split precisely on Macron’s alleged equidistance between Beijing and Washington. So far, therefore, the picture is still the only military one. Kiev has announced that it has received the first American Patriot air defense systems and four Iris-T SLM systems from Berlin and cashed in on a promise of a new package of weapons, mostly ammunition, from the United States. However, Kiev continues to insistently ask for “long-range missiles and aviation”, putting world leaders at the risk of “other Bucha” or “other Mariupol” if Ukraine does not get them. And it is precisely in the face of the recurrence of “situations that the international community cannot tolerate, such as a large-scale attack against civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war” that the South Korea it opened up the possibility of sending weapons for the first time. Hypothesis that immediately made Moscow react: if Seoul also arms Kiev, “it will indirectly mean a certain level of involvement in the conflict”, warned the spokesman of Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov. The comment by number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, is more intimidating: if Seoul really were to send military aid to Ukraine, “I wonder what the inhabitants of this country will say when they see the latest Russian weapons from our partners in the North Korea».

