With the bombs in Moscow continuing to kill civilians and the constant shipment of Western weapons to Ukraine in view of the “Spring counter-offensive”, there are no glimmers of dialogue that could quickly put an end to the Russian invasion. However, on the basis of rumors, China – which has so far played an ambiguous role between support for the Kremlin’s ally and a hesitant search for a solution – has announced that it is supporting the EU “in promoting the restart of peace talks ». According to the agency BloombergIndeed, Emmanuel Macron he would have instructed his diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to work with the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party, Wang Yi, on the perimeter of any future negotiations, although it is not clear whether the French initiative had the consent of Ukraine, neither of the United States nor of the EU itself, which recently split precisely on Macron’s alleged equidistance between Beijing and Washington. So far, therefore, the picture is still the only military one. Kiev has announced that it has received the first American Patriot air defense systems and four Iris-T SLM systems from Berlin and cashed in on a promise of a new package of weapons, mostly ammunition, from the United States. However, Kiev continues to insistently ask for “long-range missiles and aviation”, putting world leaders at the risk of “other Bucha” or “other Mariupol” if Ukraine does not get them. And it is precisely in the face of the recurrence of “situations that the international community cannot tolerate, such as a large-scale attack against civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war” that the South Korea it opened up the possibility of sending weapons for the first time. Hypothesis that immediately made Moscow react: if Seoul also arms Kiev, “it will indirectly mean a certain level of involvement in the conflict”, warned the spokesman of Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov. The comment by number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, is more intimidating: if Seoul really were to send military aid to Ukraine, “I wonder what the inhabitants of this country will say when they see the latest Russian weapons from our partners in the North Korea».
To know more:
The comment – If Putin’s dictatorial regime takes the chair at the United Nations
Lavrov to Nicaragua to strengthen cooperation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to strengthen relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Lavrov affirmed that he “hopes that all of Nicaragua’s development will be based on the decisions of the people and not on external interference”. The visit to Nicaragua is part of a tour that Lavrov is carrying out in Latin America, which began in Brazil and then in Venezuela. It will end in Cuba.
Romania also wants to limit the import of Ukrainian wheat
Romania’s Agriculture Minister Petre Daea has officially asked Ukraine for solutions to limit exports of wheat and sunflower seeds and rapeseed. The request tends to protect Romanian producers and Daea, in an online meeting, let his counterpart Mikola Solski know that Romania will implement additional security measures for vehicles transiting Romanian territory and transporting cereals to third countries. However, according to reports from Mediafax, Romania for the moment, while increasing controls, will continue to ensure the transit of cereals to third countries and on traditional trade routes as a sign of support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The decisions of the European Commission are awaited, called to intervene under pressure also from Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia.
Glow in the sky over Kiev, a NASA satellite falls
A flash in the sky over Kiev sparked numerous reactions on social networks and triggered an air raid alarm. But it had nothing to do with the Russians. The head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, Serhiy Popko, reported in fact that it was the “fall of a NASA space satellite”. “To prevent the debris from causing casualties when it fell to the ground, the air raid alarm was activated. However, the air defense did not go into operation,” Popko said on Telegram.
#RussiaUkraine #war #explosion #sky #Kiev #NASA #satellite #fallen #Beijing #support #peace #talks
Leave a Reply