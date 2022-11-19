It’s the 270th day of war in Ukraine. Large-scale exercises in sight for the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet based in Kaliningrad. This was announced by the spokesman of the Moscow navy. Zelensky said Russia was seeking a “brief truce” with Ukraine, but it was a proposal he rejected because it would allow Moscow’s forces to regroup. The Kiev leader’s statements are contained in a video for the Halifax International Security Forum. The Ukrainian army could arrive in Crimea by the end of this year. This was supported by the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Volodymyr Havrylov, who commented on the withdrawal of the Russian army from the city of Kherson to the microphones of Sky News. Meanwhile, many parts of Ukraine are on their last legs. About 50% of the energy infrastructure is damaged. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced the start of the evacuation of civilians who have suffered damage to their homes or are too old and sick to face the cold winter in Kherson, which has just been liberated, but without electricity, water and heating. In the meantime, the Russians also bombed a humanitarian garrison during the distribution of bread. It happened in Bilozerka, in the Kherson region, and five people were injured as a result of the raid. The toll from the Russian attacks in recent days in Ukraine is three dead and six wounded. Two civilians were killed and three were injured in the Donetsk region, one was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kiev yesterday. In his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Sunak announced a new £50m aid package.

00.45 – Washington Post: Moscow-Tehran agreement to produce drones in Russia

Moscow reportedly reached an agreement with Tehran to start manufacturing hundreds of armed drones on Russian territory. The Washington Post writes it, citing intelligence material and sources in Western security agencies. Russian and Iranian officials, according to the American newspaper, finalized the agreement during a meeting in Iran earlier this month and now the two countries are moving quickly to transfer projects and key components that could allow the start of the production within months, said three officials familiar with the matter. The deal, if fully implemented, would represent a further deepening of the Russian-Iranian alliance that has already provided support to Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the officials interviewed said. The Islamic Republic has always denied supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine.

00.30 – Media: over 700 bodies found in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson

More than 700 bodies have been found in Ukraine’s liberated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson, reports the Kyiv Independent, without providing further details or specifying whether it is an overall balance. Instead, the newspaper quotes the Attorney General Andriy Kostin according to whom almost 90% of the bodies found are civilians.

00.01 – The head of the Pentagon Austin: with Putin risk of nuclear proliferation

“The invasion of Russia offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil in which none of us want to live. And it is an invitation to an increasingly insecure world haunted by the shadow of nuclear proliferation. Thus the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin spoke in Halifax, Canada, at the International Security Forum. «Because Putin’s autocratic colleagues are watching. And they could very well conclude that obtaining nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And this could trigger a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation. The war chosen by Putin shows the whole world the dangers of disorder”.

