Russia-Ukraine War, EU Warning: “Whoever Stops Aid Wants Ukraine to Surrender”. Von der Leyen: “It’s Not Peace. The 27 Divided on Trainers”

August 30, 2024
Ukraine: Media, Explosions in 2 Regions, Air Raid Siren in Kiev

Explosions were reported near the city of Brovary in the Kiev region and in Kremenchug in the Poltava region, following an air raid warning issued a few hours earlier, Ukrainian TV channel TSN reported. According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the air raid warning is sounding in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kiev, Cherkassy, ​​Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the capital Kiev.

