A war summit. This is what will appear before the 27 EU leaders who will meet in Brussels for the European Council in March, traditionally dedicated to economic issues but which will instead revolve around security and defence. The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commissioned the former president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, today to draw up a report on how to improve the preparation and readiness of the EU's defence. “It is clear that there is no more room for illusions, the world has become more dangerous and the EU must wake up: we know that Putin's ambitions do not stop at Ukraine”, underlined von der Leyen explaining that the deadline for compiling the report is next autumn.

Ukraine, Meloni: “Salvini? Decisions and votes count”



“If we want peace, we must prepare for war,” warned the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the eve of the summit. A passage from the conclusions highlights the “imperative” need for “strengthened military-civilian preparedness” given the context of “the evolving threat landscape” – all to achieve “strategic crisis management”. In this regard, we ask for the development of a “readiness strategy”, which takes into account “the whole of society”. In short, citizens must be involved because the pitfalls, especially from a hybrid point of view, can grow suddenly.

Meanwhile, a Russian bombing of Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, has caused at least one death. «Rescuers have just extracted the body of the fifth victim from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway,” wrote Terekhov, the city mayor.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on a surprise visit to Kiev said it was impossible to predict when the $60 billion US military aid package for Ukraine would be approved, overcoming the veto of Republican lawmakers, but he said he was “confident” that this will happen. Kiev's army faces manpower and ammunition shortages on the battlefield, but political wrangling in the US Congress has raised uncertainty over the future of Western support for Ukraine in the war that began more than 2 years ago with the invasion of Donbass.

«I am grateful to the United States for supporting our country and our people. It is essential that American leadership remains steadfast in protecting the international order”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media after the meeting, defined as “significant and targeted”, with the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Kiev. “We must defeat Putin instead of allowing there to be any doubt about the West's determination to favor this madman. Putin must lose,” concluded Zelensky.

