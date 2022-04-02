Ukraine: EU calls for Beijing’s commitment to stop war

L‘European Union expects “an active commitment” of the China to end the war in Ukraine because now “equidistance is not enough”. The words of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenat the end of the twenty-third EU-China summitraise the bar of Brussels’ ambition towards the Asian trading partner, which so far has called itself out of the war intervention of fly without, however, distancing or condemning the actions of the Russian allies. The videoconference talks began in the meeting with the Chinese prime minister, Li Keqiangto then continue in the afternoon with the exchange with the president Xi Jinping. Representing the EU, together with von der Leyenthere were the President of the European Council, Charles Micheland the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell. The entire summit lasted about three hours and the conflict in Eastern Europe was the red thread that united the conversations between leaders on economic issues, international security and cooperation between the EU and China.

“We will remain vigilant about any attempts to help the Russia financially or militarily ”, was the warning of Michel in the final press conference of the two European presidents. “Any attempt to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war,” added Michel who then reiterated the request to Beijing to “help put an end to war in Ukraine“. “There China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia’s violation of international law “, underlined the number one of the European Council, referring to the principles enshrined in the Charter of United Nations. Xi Jinpingduring the meeting, he instead expressed the hope that the European Union will develop “an independent policy” towards China and cooperate with Beijing for long-term relationship development.

War, EU sources: China guarantees that it will play a role towards Russia

“There China it opposes a cold or hot war, the division into blocs and partisan choices in the war in Ukraine“, Was the message of the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, in his speech addressed to the European counterparts. During the summit, sources reported EUthe Chinese would however have guaranteed that “they will play their role” towards the Russia in the complicated Ukrainian scenario.

China, EU a treasure of 472 billion in exports

In particular, the representatives of the Beijing government would have shown themselves to be very sensitive to the issue of economic relations with the EU, atreasure‘which for China is worth 472 billion euros in exports of goods, while for theEU ‘alone’ 223 billion, according to 2021 trade data. A total exchange of almost 2 billion euros a day that neither of the two big names in world trade wants to compromise, but that the EU has used as an instrument of pressure on the Chinese government in the hope of convincing Beijing not only to stay out of the conflict, but also to commit to resolving it. “An extension of the war, and of the disturbances it brings to the world economy, are in no one’s interest, certainly not in China’s,” von der Leyen reiterated at a press conference. And in response to any help from Beijing, the EU is ready to offer something in return. “We can collaborate in the fight against the COVID-19”, Said von der Leyen recalling that“ Omicron is hitting China hard. 30% of its economy and 25% of its population are in lockdown right now ”, highlighted the president in front of journalists. Furthermore, added Michel, any Chinese collaboration at the end of the conflict “would be welcomed by all Europeans and by the global community”. A gain in terms of reputation to which more concrete progress could be added in relations with the EU, such as the ratification of the CAI, the global agreement on investments, reached on 30 December 2020, but then ‘frozen’ due to the tensions between Brussels And Beijing. In addition to economic, geopolitical issues and the fight against Covid, the topics less appreciated by the Beijing administration were also discussed at the summit. “China must stop its unjustified trade measures against Lithuania, which violate the rules of the Wto and disturb the EU internal market ”, he argued von der Leyen referring to the tug-of-war that began after the opening of the Representative Office of Taiwan in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Beijing, the president added, “must also lift the sanctions against members of the European Parliament”, introduced a year ago after Strasbourg’s condemnation of human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. Xi Jinping instead appealed for cooperation because “The facts have shown that China and the EU share broad common interests”. “Only cooperation and coordination can solve problems and face challenges”, he added during the talks, also underlining “a constructive role” between the two trading partners that acts as a “stabilizing factor in the turbulent world situation”.

