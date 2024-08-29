The European Union is restarting after the summer break – at least in terms of official meetings – and is immediately bogged down on the now very hot issue of restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine. The debate, in truth, has been going on for months but Kiev’s foray into Kursk has changed the perspective. «We are in a new scenario now“, highlighted the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, invited to Brussels by High Representative Josep Borrell specifically to plead the case before the 27. «Ukraine must be able to use its weapons in full, otherwise they are useless”, Borrell stressed.. Immediately arousing the ire of Budapest: “These are crazy proposals, they must be stopped.”

The point, as usual, is that it is the individual countries that decide how Ukraine should use weapons. Some have removed all taboos from the start, others are more cautious. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated that Rome’s position does not change: «TheOur war material can only be used within Ukrainian territory.”

For a few weeks now, figures have been circulating about how much funding would really be needed for allow Kiev to stop Vladimir Putin and reverse the course of the conflict and is a fork between the 400 to 900 billion euros. This is why Ukraine’s main supporters – the US and Germany – are starting to be reluctant to prolong what now seems like a futile effort. Hence the need to find an exit strategy. “The delay in the delivery of military aid can easily be perceived by the Ukrainians as a push towards negotiations with Russia, because the money is running out,” explains a senior European diplomatic source.

To learn more

The wounded Putin is now more frightening

What happened yesterday