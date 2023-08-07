Ft: 100 billion losses from the war for EU companies

Direct losses of European companies in the Russian market amount to at least 100 billion euros since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. “A survey of the 2023 annual reports and financial statements of 600 European groups shows that 176 companies experienced asset write-downs, foreign exchange-related charges and other one-time expenses as a result of the sale, closure or reduction of Russian operations,” says the British economic and financial newspaper. “The aggregate figure does not include indirect macroeconomic impacts of the war such as rising energy and raw material costs. The sectors with the largest writedowns and charges are the oil and gas groups, where BP, Shell and TotalEnergies alone reported combined charges of $40.6bn,” the FT said, adding that the losses were offset by huge aggregate profits due to of rising oil and gas prices. Losses of industrial companies, including car manufacturers, amounted to 13.6 billion euros. «Financial companies, including banks, insurers and investment firms, recorded 17.5 billion in write-downs and other charges».