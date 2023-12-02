Fear last night for the Zaporizhzhia power plant. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe was “on the brink of a radioactive nuclear accident” due to an overnight blackout that led to the loss of power to the reactor’s coolant pumps. A scenario that made people fear the worst, leaving Europe in suspense for several hours. The connection with the Ukrainian electricity system was in fact restored only at 7 in the morning, causing the local authorities to breathe a sigh of relief. This was reported by the president of the Ukrainian atomic agency Energoatom, Petro Kotin, who explained how, at 2:31 local time, “the last 750 kV line was also deactivated during an air alert”.

Energoatom has «launched an appeal to the international community to commit to bringing Zaporizhzhia back under the full control of Ukraine as soon as possible, because this is the only way to guarantee its safe functioning». For the Ukrainians, the biggest security threat is represented by unit 4 of the plant, which according to Kotin «is kept in a hot state, contrary to the rules and regulations on nuclear and radioactive safety, by operating the reactor plant and the complex energy system in a way it was not designed.”

Meanwhile, the conflict on the front does not stop, proceeding without much progress on both sides, but with a considerable number of victims, while President Volodymyr Zelensky announces changes to the mobilization following a lackluster counteroffensive in the southern regions of Ukraine . Russian forces have lost more than 330,000 men in the Ukrainian theater since the invasion began, according to the Kyiv Independentwith the addition of over 1,070 in the last 24 hours, while since the start of the counteroffensive last June, the Ukrainians have left over 125 thousand soldiers on the ground, according to the Russian Defense Minister, Serghiei Shoigu.

Faced with the stalemate on the field and the high number of victims, the voice of the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is raised in a podcast on The Economist she hoped that her husband would not run again for the next two presidential terms, desiring at the end of the war a well-deserved holiday with her husband, “at least a month” long and “only then would we think about what to do”. A hope, almost as if to dispel the clouds on the horizon, while Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, did not rule out the possibility that Kiev airport could reopen soon.

Yermak himself then thanked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis’ envoy for the peace mission in Ukraine and Russia, for his direct participation in the process of returning the young Ukrainian Bohdan Yermokhin, who had been deported to Russia, to his homeland. In the aftermath of Putin’s signing of a decree, already operational, which increases the number of soldiers in the Russian armed forces by almost 170 thousand people, Moscow is meanwhile trying to calm the discontent of the wives of the soldiers sent to Ukraine. By lavishing money, according to British intelligence.

