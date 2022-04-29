The West is concerned about yesterday’s Russian attack on Kiev: five missiles launched during the visit of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and which damaged a 25-story residential building, injuring at least 10 people. Explosions hit the Podil neighborhood in the city center as a slap in the face of diplomatic efforts for peace two days before the face to face between the UN number one and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Guterres said he was “shocked”, Zelensky spoke of an attempt to “humiliate the UN”. Meanwhile, the US House, after the Senate, has approved a measure that will allow Joe Biden to use a World War II law to deliver weapons to Ukraine more quickly. The measure invokes a 1941 law that allowed the US to arm the British army against Hitler and allows any foreign government to be supplied with weapons if its defense “is deemed vital by the president for the defense of the United States.” Biden will also ask Ukraine for another 33 billion dollar loan.

The pressure from NATO and the United States is growing for the entry of Finland and Sweden, while a massive Allied exercise in Eastern Europe is being prepared in which Great Britain – reports the Guardian citing the British Ministry of Defense – will participate with 8,000 soldiers , in one of the largest deployments of forces since the Cold War. Dozens of tanks will be deployed between now and the summer from Finland to North Macedonia, according to plans developed for some time but strengthened after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

8 – China: CCP, from Covid and Ukraine risks and challenges for the economy

The Chinese Communist Party raises the alarm on the economy due to the risks and challenges associated with the resumption of the infections of Covid-19, which forced Shanghai and many areas of the country to lockdown, and to the war in Ukraine from an international point of view. A scenario, reads a note relaunched by the official media at the end of the Politburo meeting chaired today by President Xi Jinping, towards which the Communist leadership has renewed its commitment to overcome difficulties and achieve economic objectives, signaling a strengthening of the plans of stimulus for growth.

7.50 – Borrell: shocked, shameless contempt from Moscow

“Shocked and shocked by the Russian missile attack on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Russia is still demonstrating its blatant disregard for international law by bombing a city while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is present at the same time as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The high representative for EU foreign policy Josep Borrell wrote in a tweet last night.

7.34 – Gb: Donbass remains Russia’s strategic objective

“The battle of the Donbass remains Russia’s main strategic objective to achieve the declared aim of securing control of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts.” Thus British intelligence in its daily update of the war in Ukraine.

7.20 – One dead and several wounded in the attack on Kiev

At least one dead and several injured are the toll from the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, carried out during the visit of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. This was reported by sources of the rescue teams quoted by Sky News.

7.14 – USA: Russia’s advance to the east is “slow and irregular”

The advance of the Russian armed forces in eastern Ukraine is “slow and erratic” and has led to little progress, allowing Moscow to advance only “several kilometers” per day, mainly due to logistical problems. This is what was declared by US and NATO officials, cited by CNN. The United States, in particular, would have noticed “some evidence” of an improvement in the Russians’ ability to combine air and ground operations, and in the ability to resupply forces in the field. Furthermore, according to a NATO official, Moscow has positioned command and control elements near the border with eastern Ukraine, a sign – CNN writes – that it is trying to remedy the communication and coordination failures observed in the attack on Kiev.

6.50 – Exercises in Eastern Europe, 8,000 soldiers from the UK

Some 8,000 British Army soldiers will take part in scheduled exercises across Eastern Europe in response to Russian aggression on Ukraine, in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. The Guardian writes, citing the British Ministry of Defense. Dozens of tanks will be deployed between now and the summer in Eastern European countries, from Finland to North Macedonia, according to plans developed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Tens of thousands of soldiers from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force alliance, which includes Finland and Sweden, will join the exercises. The London Defense Ministry said the action had been planned for some time but was stepped up in response to the Russian invasion in late February. The UK commitment is expected to peak around 8,000 units which will be relocated to mainland Europe between now and June.

6.30 – “Missiles over the nuclear power plant”, international investigation against Russia

The IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has announced that it is investigating a report that a missile flew over a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Director General Rafael Grossi explained that Kiev formally told the agency that the missile flew over the plant on April 16. The property is located near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, about 350 km south of Kiev. “The IAEA is examining the matter, which, if confirmed, would be extremely serious,” said Grossi in a statement. “If such a missile had taken a wrong course, it could have had a serious impact on the physical integrity of the plant, potentially leading to a nuclear accident,” he added. Grossi did not specify who had made the launch, but Kiev previously accused Moscow of sending missiles directly over nuclear power plants.

6.20 – Moscow: if we withdraw from the Space Station we will give one year’s notice

Russia does not intend to abandon the International Space Station project at the moment, it will then decide “according to the situation” and in any case will give partner countries a year’s notice. This was stated by the head of the Russian space company Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, in an interview with Tass. “We should not rush to declare our position and will continue our work within the deadline set by the government, which is until 2024,” said Rogozin. “A decision on the future of the ISS will largely depend on the evolution of the situation both in and around Russia.”

6.05 – Zelensky: weapons for our country are the salvation for all of Europe

“Providing our country with the necessary weapons is a salvation not only for the Ukrainians, but for the whole of Europe”. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message, quoted by Ukrinform. “Whenever I contact my partners, I emphasize that weapons for Ukraine right now, the very types we ask for and just when we need them, are a salvation not only for our people. This is the salvation for all of Europe, ”he explained. “I am grateful to those partners who understand this. And who helps to convince others, ”added Zelensky.