Russia-Ukraine War: 45 Drones Headed to Moscow, At Least 10 to Kiev

Moscow airports reopen after bombings occurred during the night. Three airports had been closed following what the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyaninhe defined as “one of the biggest attacks against Moscow“. In fact, during the night between yesterday and today, Wednesday 21 August, Ukraine launched a barrage of drones aimed directly at the capital. Russian authorities report having shot down some of them. 45 in total, of which 11 which had the city as their sole target. On the same night it seems that there was also a failed attack on Kiev: Russian forces reportedly launched up to 10 drones over the Ukrainian capital were shot down while approaching. This was reported by the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, according to what Rbc-Ukraine writes.

The Ukrainian attack on Moscow

The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry has released the details: in addition to the drones that were directed at the capital, 23 were destroyed in the region of Bryansksix were shot down on the territory of the region of Belgorodthree on the region of Kaluga and two on the region of Kursk. Sobyanin reiterated that with these numbers, this attack is “one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones of all time”, adding that no casualties were reported or material damage.

Medvedev: “No negotiations until Kiev is defeated”

An attack, the urcaine one, which does not lead to any positive development within the conflict. The vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedevin fact, commented: ”There will be no more negotiations until the enemy is completely defeated.“. He added that the peace talks proposed so far by the international community have been futile and “imposed on the Kiev regime with unclear prospects and consequences.” Now, “after the neo-Nazis in Kiev committed terrorist acts in Kursk,” Medvedev notes that “the futile chatter of unauthorized mediators is over” and “now everyone understands that there will be no more negotiations”.

Modi’s visit to Ukraine

Perhaps the ongoing mission in Poland and Ukraine of Narendra-Modithe prime minister of India, could prove to be completely useless given the parties. Ukraine attacks and Russia will always respond until the enemy is defeated. “I hope for a quick return of peace and stability in Ukraine“, said Modi, a historic ally of Vladimir Putin who, however, said that this mission to Zelenksy’s house, in addition to talking about peace, will serve to deepen “the friendship between India and Ukraine”.

READ ALSO: War in Ukraine/ “In Kursk a targeted military offensive: Russians in difficulty. But Putin’s pressure will not stop”