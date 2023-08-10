So far, the toll from the explosion in a fireworks depot inside the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in the town of Sergiev Posad on the outskirts of Moscow is one dead and 56 injured. The cause is to be understood. The authorities speak of a “human factor”. The site is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement. On Tuesday night, Russian air defense systems shot down two drones heading towards Moscow, while yesterday evening a Russian raid on the city of Zaporizhzhia left two dead. And while President Biden approves the training of Ukrainian pilots on F16 fighters and authorizes the sending of other weapons to Kiev, Poland moves another 2,000 soldiers to the border with Belarus.

Russia, explosion in a factory near Moscow: a gigantic column of black smoke rises into the sky



