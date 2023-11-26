Russia shot down at least 24 drones over the Moscow region and three other provinces to the south and west, as well as two Ukrainian missiles over the Sea of ​​Azov. One person was injured in the city of Tula, south of Moscow, when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building.

The Russian military death toll in Ukraine has reached nearly 325,000, according to unverified estimates by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As of November 26, 324,830 soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, including 1,070 in the last day.

Russian troops continue attempts to advance near Avdiivka, with Kiev’s forces repelling attacks to the north-east, west and south-west of the city over the past 24 hours. According to reports from the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia conducted air strikes in support of ground operations aimed at surrounding the city on the outskirts of Donetsk.

Around 2,100 vehicles are barred from entering Ukraine due to the Polish blockade. According to an update from the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reported by Kyiv Independentthe traffic flow at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing – usually 680 trucks a day – has now dropped to a few dozen every 24 hours.

The head of Ukraine’s arms industry called on the country to transform itself into the “arsenal of the free world” and provide weapons for export. Oleksandr Kamyshin aims to revive the state sector and coordinate private businesses to increase arms exports.

To know more

What happened yesterday