A drone Ukrainian-made loaded with 17 kilos of explosives fell in a forest in the Russian city of Noginsk, near Moscow. According to Russian media reports, it would be a UJ-22 Airborne with a flight range of up to 800 kilometers. The hypothesis of the arrival of another drone triggered the alert in Moscow, where it was decided to temporarily close the airspace above the Vnukovo airport. Again against drones, the Russian fleet had to be activated in the Black Sea, to thwart an attack against the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. One drone was destroyed, while a second exploded on its own. Tension is skyrocketing, even more so since Moscow currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council. The foreign minister Sergey Lavrov he went so far as to evoke the Cold War. “We have reached an even more dangerous line,” he warned from New York, while the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “in violation of the UN Charter and international law”. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovinstead pointed the finger at NATO, calling it “a war machine, not an instrument of peace”. The only glimmer of cooperation between Kiev and Moscow is a plan exchange of all prisoners on which the parties are working.



Tears of relatives of Ukrainian victims at Kryvyi Rih cemetery

Meanwhile, a new one revelation of Washington Post makes Ukraine and its American allies tremble: the White House would have made Kiev desist from launching a attack on Moscow on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. “Prepare for the mass attacks on February 24 with everything the army has,” was the order sent by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Budanov, who was later persuaded to postpone his plans. “These publications shape public opinion in Western capitals as if Ukraine were an unreasonable, infantile and impulsive, dangerous country,” complains Ukrainian presidential adviser Podolyak, “while we approach the war with iron mathematical logic.” Meanwhile, on the field you continue to fightand the head of the Wagner militia Prigozhin announces that his fighters will take no more Ukrainian prisoners. “We will kill them all on the battlefield,” is the threat, fearing one Kiev counteroffensive within the next 2 weeks. Budanov, on the other hand, warned that the moment of the counterattack of the Kiev troops is approaching, and it will be a “momentous battle in the modern history of Ukraine”.

To know more:

The story – Trip to the gyms of St. Petersburg: “This is how we recruit Wagner mercenaries”