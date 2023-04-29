The death toll has risen to 23, including 4 children.Russian attack on the city of Umanin central Ukraine, where a nine-story building was hit by a missile, yesterday at four in the morning. 18 were injured. Three other children were rescued during the rescue operation. In Dnipro, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in the night attack.

Ukraine Russians bomb several cities with civilian casualties. In Uman the dramatic testimony of a woman.



“The prisoners of war, once you have obtained all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer … They must be disposed of”. Dispose of. Like garbage. These are the chilling words that the Ukrainian security services (SBU) reveal they intercepted in the phone call of a Russian soldier stationed in Kharkiv: the soldier admitted – apparently bragging about it to an acquaintance of his – that repeatedly killing captured Ukrainian servicemen by slitting their throats after questioning them.

The destruction at dawn in Uman. Dead and wounded





Foreigners in the land where they were born: so they will find themselves from now on to be the Ukrainians from the four regions annexed by Moscow who will not apply for Russian citizenship. And as such they can be expelled if they bring a “threat to national security”, even if only by participating in unauthorized protest demonstrations. This is provided for by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, according to which these are “historic lands of Russia”.

Kiev, on the other hand, is increasingly convinced that the end of the war will not be seen with diplomacy, but with the long-awaited spring counter-offensive, preparations for which “are about to finish”, assured Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. “As soon as there is God’s will, the weather conditions and the decision of the commanders, we will do it,” he stressed.

