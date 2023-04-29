The death toll has risen to 23, including 4 children.Russian attack on the city of Umanin central Ukraine, where a nine-story building was hit by a missile, yesterday at four in the morning. 18 were injured. Three other children were rescued during the rescue operation. In Dnipro, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in the night attack.
Ukraine Russians bomb several cities with civilian casualties. In Uman the dramatic testimony of a woman.
“The prisoners of war, once you have obtained all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer … They must be disposed of”. Dispose of. Like garbage. These are the chilling words that the Ukrainian security services (SBU) reveal they intercepted in the phone call of a Russian soldier stationed in Kharkiv: the soldier admitted – apparently bragging about it to an acquaintance of his – that repeatedly killing captured Ukrainian servicemen by slitting their throats after questioning them.
The destruction at dawn in Uman. Dead and wounded
Foreigners in the land where they were born: so they will find themselves from now on to be the Ukrainians from the four regions annexed by Moscow who will not apply for Russian citizenship. And as such they can be expelled if they bring a “threat to national security”, even if only by participating in unauthorized protest demonstrations. This is provided for by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, according to which these are “historic lands of Russia”.
Kiev, on the other hand, is increasingly convinced that the end of the war will not be seen with diplomacy, but with the long-awaited spring counter-offensive, preparations for which “are about to finish”, assured Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. “As soon as there is God’s will, the weather conditions and the decision of the commanders, we will do it,” he stressed.
Ukraine, air alerts in several regions
During the night the air raid alarm sounded in various Ukrainian regions: the Kiev authorities announced it, without providing further details. The alarm concerned the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava, as well as the area under Ukrainian control of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Governor of Russia-annexed province Mikhail Razvozhayev: A fuel tank is on fire in the Crimean city of Sevastopol following a probable drone strike
A fuel tank is on fire in the Crimean city of Sevastopol following a probable drone strike. This is what the governor of the province annexed by Russia, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported on Telegram. “A fuel tank is on fire, according to initial information the fire was caused by a drone,” reads the message according to reports from Tass. There are no reports of victims, and there is talk of an area of about one thousand square meters in flames. Ukraine has repeatedly stated its intention to regain control of Crimea which Russia illegally annexed in 2014
Zelensky after heavy Russian attacks: ‘We need air defense and fighters’
«Air defense, a modern air force, without which effective air defense is impossible, artillery, armored personnel carriers. All this is necessary to guarantee the security of our cities and villages, both internally and on the front». This is what Volodymyr Zelensky said after the heavy Russian attacks that caused at least 23 victims, including 4 children, in Uman and the one in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in which a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed.
Pavel, Kiev and Prague will produce weapons together
Ukraine and the Czech Republic will jointly produce ammunition, weapons, tank repair, as well as work on the potential production of training aircraft. This was stated by the President of the Czech Republic Peter Pavel at a joint press conference in Kiev with the presidents of Ukraine and Slovakia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Zuzana Chaputova. «We have prepared 6 key projects of joint production with Ukrainian and Czech companies – announced the Czech president – As for the specific projects, they concern the production of ammunition, small arms, the repair of tanks, such as the T-62, as well as the potential production of trainer aircraft. For us, the transfer of technologies and production is a priority because we want it to be carried out on the territory of Ukraine».
Ukraine: the Caesar self-propelled guns donated by Denmark have arrived
Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival of French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery units donated by Denmark in Ukraine. Evropeyska Pravda reports it. “Caesar from Denmark is already in Ukraine,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking the Danish people, their Defense Ministry, as well as French partners. “Denmark intended to use these systems for its military, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian military due to the significant threat that Russian aggression against Ukraine poses to Europe as a whole,” he wrote. Rezhnikov.
Ukraine: Putin decree, veteran status for Special Operation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill clarifying the categories of citizens for whom the status of veteran and disabled veteran of military operations is established, according to the official legal information portal: the bill extends the status of veteran and disabled veteran to persons who took part in hostilities on the orders of the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the ranks of the Armed Forces of the DPRK, militias of the DPRK and military units and bodies of the DPRK and the DPO since 11 May 2014.
Ukrainian forces strike Sevastopol again
A drone from Kiev would have hit a fuel tank in the night. “A fuel tank near Manganari Brothers Street in the Cossack Bay district is on fire. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev wrote on his Telegram channel. .
Prigozhin: Wagner will soon cease to exist
The founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared in a video posted on Telegram that the paramilitary group could soon cease to exist, starting from the criticisms leveled at the regular Russian army unable, according to him, to provide the necessary cover and ammunition to his men, currently leading Bakhmut’s campaign of conquest. “At present – Prigozhin said in reply to blogger Semyon Pegov, author of the post -, we are reaching the point that Wagner will cease to exist. And it will happen soon. We will become history, but I don’t worry about that, these are things that can happen». It is not clear how seriously Prigozhin was speaking and Wagner has not released any clarifications yet. At the beginning of the week, the founder of the militia had called it “a joke”. During the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized the way in which Russia is conducting military operations, accusing the leaders of the Moscow army of treason for the lack of support for his men.
Borrell: Putin doesn’t want to end the war
Russia does not want to end the war in Ukraine. This is the opinion of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, on a visit to Cartagena de Indias (Colombia). “Unfortunately, when I hear from President Putin I cannot be optimistic because he keeps saying that he has military goals and until he achieves them, he will not stop bombing and destroying the country,” Borrell told reporters. The declaration comes after the umpteenth bombing of homes and over twenty civilian deaths. «This morning – he added – there was a tremendous bombardment against civilian targets, which we all don’t want anymore. We want peace, but the only one who doesn’t want to stop making war at the moment is Putin. Russia wants to continue the war. Ukraine, which does not want it, must defend itself. That’s why we have to help her.” Borrell is visiting Colombia where last Tuesday he attended the international conference to promote dialogue in Venezuela.
