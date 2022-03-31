The Russian military raised toxic dust on the site of the nuclear accident: “A suicide”

Dozens of Russian soldiers fell ill during the conquest of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Moving with their footsteps there toxic dust still present at the site of the accident that occurred in 1986, Putin’s military fell ill and some of them found traces of radiation seven times higher than the norm.

Ukrainian employees of the plant, taken hostage by Russian troops, defined their behavior “A suicide”, as they were not adequately protected by suits and other anti-radiation devices. Especially among the younger soldiers, according to some testimonies, many were completely unaware of the risk they ran and the historical episode of the nuclear accident which, in addition to inspiring films and fiction, profoundly marked the Cold War era, terrorizing the Europe at every latitude.

The military was relocated to the Gomel medical center to receive the appropriate treatment. Another aspect of the “special mission” that is not going at all as the Kremlin had predicted.

