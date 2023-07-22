Wheat is still the target against which the army of Moscow has thrown itself for the fourth consecutive day. A new missile attack in the night between Thursday and Friday hit and destroyed some grain warehouses of a farm in the Odessa region.
Moscow is working to develop new routes to supply grain to African countries. The Financial Times revealed that Russia is secretly pushing for cut Ukraine off from world marketsthanks to collaboration of Qatar and Türkiye. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly proposed an initiative whereby Qatar would pay Moscow to ship its grain to Turkey, which in turn would distribute the crop to “countries in need”. According to the British newspaper, neither Qatar nor Turkey would have accepted the idea, however which Moscow, in any case, had not formally formulated.
And last night Zelensky had an interview with Erdogan right on the topic of how unlock the deal.
Meanwhile, Moscow arrests nationalist Girkin for extremism, one of the most vocal supporters of the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine. But he has also become one of the Kremlin’s fiercest critics. In the guise of a falcon though. In these years and a half, while the war killed tens of thousands of people, the former commander of the separatists of Donbass has repeatedly pointed the finger at Putin and at the Russian military leaders: he asked for a more massive mobilization, he accused the generals for the way they conducted the war. And he did all of this on a blog that was followed by nearly 900,000 people. Today he was arrested and accused of “extremism”: a possible sign that, after the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries, Putin has decided to hit even more vigorously anyone who criticizes him and his army.
“When someone says that Ukraine starts World War III, they are wrong. Ukraine stopped the outbreak of World War III. Because you are not part of NATO and you did not force NATO to go to war ». So Defense Minister Guido Crosetto speaking of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting held this evening in Viareggio «If Russia conquered Ukraine – added Crosetto – war would break out with Poland or the Baltic countries. But Poland is part of NATO, the Baltic countries are part of NATO. And then the third world war would have broken out there».
Ukraine: Crosetto, story shows how man can change history
“The story of Ukraine is extraordinary for how a single man can change the world”. Thus the defense minister, Guido Crosetto, speaking this evening in Viareggio about the figure of the president of Ukraine Zelensky. “The Russians thought the war should last for a week. The Americans twice sent a helicopter to Kiev to pick up Zelensky and take him away. But Zelensky says no. And there the story changes. If he had gone, the world would be different now. Not only. There is another thing that neither the Americans nor the Russians expected: all the Ukrainians thought like him. They don’t give up and the Russians stop. The West was not prepared and found itself having to manage a situation that no one expected”.
