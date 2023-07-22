Wheat is still the target against which the army of Moscow has thrown itself for the fourth consecutive day. A new missile attack in the night between Thursday and Friday hit and destroyed some grain warehouses of a farm in the Odessa region.

Moscow is working to develop new routes to supply grain to African countries. The Financial Times revealed that Russia is secretly pushing for cut Ukraine off from world marketsthanks to collaboration of Qatar and Türkiye. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly proposed an initiative whereby Qatar would pay Moscow to ship its grain to Turkey, which in turn would distribute the crop to “countries in need”. According to the British newspaper, neither Qatar nor Turkey would have accepted the idea, however which Moscow, in any case, had not formally formulated.

And last night Zelensky had an interview with Erdogan right on the topic of how unlock the deal.

Meanwhile, Moscow arrests nationalist Girkin for extremism, one of the most vocal supporters of the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine. But he has also become one of the Kremlin’s fiercest critics. In the guise of a falcon though. In these years and a half, while the war killed tens of thousands of people, the former commander of the separatists of Donbass has repeatedly pointed the finger at Putin and at the Russian military leaders: he asked for a more massive mobilization, he accused the generals for the way they conducted the war. And he did all of this on a blog that was followed by nearly 900,000 people. Today he was arrested and accused of “extremism”: a possible sign that, after the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries, Putin has decided to hit even more vigorously anyone who criticizes him and his army.

