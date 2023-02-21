Giorgia Meloni, yesterday in Kiev, on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion on 24 February, promised the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky an Italy that “will not waver”: in supporting Ukraine until victory, in supporting its peace plan and in the reconstruction of the country. You specified it immediately in the press conference at the Mariinsky Palace, in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, after the conversation with Zelensky. You are in full agreement with the Prime Minister, much less with Silvio Berlusconi: «I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed – the lunge of the Ukrainian president –, tanks have never arrived in his garden, nobody has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his bags at three night to escape. And all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia…». Meloni’s reply was clear: “For me the facts are valid, and whatever Parliament has been called to vote in support of Ukraine, the parties that are part of the majority have voted for it”. In the joint declaration it is written that “Ukraine is ready to recognize an important role for Italy in the reconstruction and rapid recovery of the country”.

US President Joe Biden spoke in Poland: «Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never». Words of resistance and unity: “All democracies have been put to the test” by Moscow which wanted to see if world leaders would have answered: “Would they have remained united or fragmented? Would they be strong or weak? A year later, we know the answer: We responded. We are strong. We are united. And the world doesn’t look the other way.”

Putin, for his part, in a speech in Moscow the bogeyman of the nuclear threat has once again waved: «We will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. But if the United States does it we must be ready. Let no one be under any illusions, strategic parity must not be broken”. The Russian president puts on the mask of a pacifist: “Russia wanted a peaceful solution in Ukraine to avoid military intervention, but the West was playing ‘with false cards’ to deceive Moscow”.

