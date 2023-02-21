Giorgia Meloni, yesterday in Kiev, on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion on 24 February, promised the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky an Italy that “will not waver”: in supporting Ukraine until victory, in supporting its peace plan and in the reconstruction of the country. You specified it immediately in the press conference at the Mariinsky Palace, in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, after the conversation with Zelensky. You are in full agreement with the Prime Minister, much less with Silvio Berlusconi: «I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed – the lunge of the Ukrainian president –, tanks have never arrived in his garden, nobody has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his bags at three night to escape. And all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia…». Meloni’s reply was clear: “For me the facts are valid, and whatever Parliament has been called to vote in support of Ukraine, the parties that are part of the majority have voted for it”. In the joint declaration it is written that “Ukraine is ready to recognize an important role for Italy in the reconstruction and rapid recovery of the country”.
US President Joe Biden spoke in Poland: «Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never». Words of resistance and unity: “All democracies have been put to the test” by Moscow which wanted to see if world leaders would have answered: “Would they have remained united or fragmented? Would they be strong or weak? A year later, we know the answer: We responded. We are strong. We are united. And the world doesn’t look the other way.”
Putin, for his part, in a speech in Moscow the bogeyman of the nuclear threat has once again waved: «We will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. But if the United States does it we must be ready. Let no one be under any illusions, strategic parity must not be broken”. The Russian president puts on the mask of a pacifist: “Russia wanted a peaceful solution in Ukraine to avoid military intervention, but the West was playing ‘with false cards’ to deceive Moscow”.
Premier Meloni returns to Italy after his visit to Kiev. Arrived at the Polish railway station of Przemysl
Giorgia Meloni’s mission to Ukraine has ended. The prime minister, who left Kiev by train last night after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, has just arrived at the Polish railway station of Przemysl. The premier will now move to Rzeszow-Jasionka airport to return to Italy.
Medvedev: if the USA wants to defeat us we must defend ourselves, even with nuclear weapons
«If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear. And as Vladimir Putin said: It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, wrote this in Telegram. «Russia will be torn apart if it stops the special operation without winning. If the United States stops supplying the Kiev regime with weapons, the war will end,” said the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, quoted by RIA Novosti.
Russia: Duma commissions recommend approval of a law to suspend Start
The Duma committees on foreign affairs and defense have recommended the passage of a law suspending Russia’s accession to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). This was announced by the presidents, Leonid Slutsky and Andrei Kartapolov, quoted by RIA Novosti. The initiative was presented to the Lower House of the Federal Assembly by President Vladimir Putin. The document will be presented today by the Federation Council. In his speech yesterday, Putin announced the suspension of Moscow’s participation in the treaty, emphasizing that Russia is not withdrawing from the agreement.
Kiev: The Russians have lost over 145,000 men since the start of the war
The Russian armed forces have lost over 145,000 soldiers (145,060) since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The Kiev armed forces report it in their daily update. There are also 3,334 tanks, 6,569 armored fighting vehicles, 2,345 artillery systems, 243 air defense systems, 299 aircraft, 287 helicopters, 873 cruise missiles, and 18 ships.
Draft of the UN General Assembly: apply a just peace resolution
The UN General Assembly is meeting today, in view of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Kiev’s hope is to broaden support for a resolution calling for a “just and lasting peace”. Promoted by 60 countries, the text will be put to a vote at the end of the debate, not before Thursday. The draft resolution “underlines the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter”, reiterating the principles of “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity » of the country.
Moscow: The West has destroyed the international security system
With regard to the suspension of Russia’s participation in the New Start treaty, it was the West “in an absolutely conscious way, in cold blood and cynically, that destroyed the existing security system in the world”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. According to Mosca, the reason is given by the fact that “it presupposed equality, the balance of interests, reciprocity in multiple ambitions” and the West “felt humiliated because it was equated to all the others, because they had a sort of obligation with we”.
Media: Xi Jinping is preparing a visit to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping is preparing a visit to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. The Wall Street Journal and other media reported it, underlining that the visit could take place in the coming months, with the Chinese president intending to take on a more active role in putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting between the two leaders should give a boost to peace talks and also reaffirm the appeal to avoid the use of nuclear weapons, which is all the more urgent now that Putin has announced his intention to suspend Moscow’s participation in New Start. the last remaining agreement between the US and Russia for the control of atomic arsenals. At the moment no details are known about the meeting, preparations for which are said to be in a final stage, with the sources of the US newspaper pointing out that it could take place in April or May, when Russia will celebrate victory in the Second World War. The news of Yi’s possible mission to Moscow comes as Wang Yi, the head of Chinese diplomacy, continues to visit Russia.
Sumy repulsed air attack
The Ukrainian air defense system of Ukraine went into action tonight. Subsequently, the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote on its Telegram channel that “the attack was repulsed and the target was hit.” This was reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN. During the night, the population of the city felt a strong explosion: a little later it was discovered that it was the work of the Ukrainian air defense. In the last 24 hours alone, 78 explosions were recorded as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region. According to the regional military administration, the occupiers shelled five territorial communities in the region during the day.
Peskov: contacts between Putin and Biden are not foreseen
After Russia’s announcement to suspend participation in the Start treaty, “no contacts are expected” between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Tass. Peskov also denied that the two presidents have spoken, without the news being leaked to the media, since the beginning of the conflict but, at the same time, confirmed the ever-present red line between the Kremlin and the White House that the two leaders “can use, if they want”.
CNN: Russia tested ballistic missile while Biden was in Kiev
Russia allegedly carried out – unsuccessfully – a test of a Sarmat ICBM while US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine. CNN says it quoting two US officials. Moscow reportedly informed the United States in advance of the launch across deconflict lines, an official said. Another source said the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not consider it an anomaly or an escalation.
US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin, if successful, would have highlighted the test in his state of the nation address on Tuesday.
