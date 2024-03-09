«Ukraine is defending its homeland inch by inch from the aggression of a ferocious dictator. She is not defeated and does not want to raise the white flag and thus give up her freedom. This is the painful choice of the Ukrainian people who, as far as Action is concerned, deserve respect and admiration.” Thus the leader of Action Carlo Calenda in a post on the social network words of the Pope they are serious. The aggression of the criminal Putin does not stop with prayers or even raising the white flag. It's true, it takes courage, to resist, to fight harder every day for the resistance of the Ukrainian people. Everything else is free words, a vain attempt to transform water into wine, here, unfortunately, we are not equipped for miracles: we need a just peace that involves the complete withdrawal of the Russian army from Ukrainian territory.” Matteo Hallissey, Secretary of the Italian Radicals, declared this in a note. These are the first political reactions in Italy to the Pope's words.

Meanwhile, a new meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine will be held at the American air base in Ramstein, in southwestern Germany, on March 19th. At the invitation of the American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, the defense leaders of the 56 countries that make up the alliance, established with the aim of coordinating military aid to Kiev's forces, are expected. The Contact Group includes the 32 NATO countries, including Sweden, plus 24 states that opposed the Russian invasion. The last meeting was held via video link on February 14th.

And Moscow will not eliminate the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured Dmitri Polyansky, first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Previously, representatives of Western countries in the Security Council had criticized Russia for striking targets in Odessa at a time when Zelensky and members of the Greek government delegation, including the prime minister, were in the city. «Do you really think that if we had wanted to hit Zelensky's motorcade we wouldn't have succeeded? Try to answer this question, but be honest,” said Polyansky as reported by Ria Novosti. “And if some of you hope in your heart to get rid of the leader of the Kiev regime in this way, then I can disappoint you: this is not part of our plans,” added the diplomat, reiterating that the objectives of the attack were of a military nature .

