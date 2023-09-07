The war brought by the Kremlin does not stop: Russian missiles have hit a market in the city of Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk: at least 17 killed and 32 wounded among civilians. Also a child was killed. An action of “absolute inhumanity”, as defined by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. There condemnation was unanimous Also from the European Union, the White House, Paris and Berlinwho spoke of an “attack on humanity”.

Alarming, but not surprising that within the borders of Romania, debris was found that would belong to a Moscow drone. The remains were recovered on Tuesday evening in the area of ​​Plauru, a village on the other bank of the Danube, opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail, which has been targeted by Russian forces since mid-July, i.e. since Moscow decided to withdraw from the agreement on the grain. Bucharest informed the allies during the meeting of the Atlantic Council, with the Alliance which has expressed “strong solidarity” with the country.

Surprise yesterday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kiev, for the third time in the country. The head of American diplomacy announced another $1 billion in aidwhich according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov would demonstrate the US’s willingness to continue the war “until the last Ukrainian”.

The news that the United States is also preparing to supply depleted uranium munitionsanticipated a few days ago by the media, has been confirmed by the Pentagon. The equipment could help Kiev face what Zelensky has envisioned as “a difficult winter” for his country.

After days when the Kiev army claimed the strategic village of Robotyneon the Southern Front in the Zaporizhzhia region, is now Russia to admit defeat on this territory. Obviously he did it his way, justifying the retreat as a “tactical” choice. Entrenching here did not seem “a viable option” and for this reason they would have decided to move the troops to the surrounding hills.

Video – Ukraine, Kostantinivka market bombed: the moment of the explosion that killed dozens of people

