The EU High Representative Josep Borrell takes note of Italy’s refusal to use its weapons to strike Russia but he does not give up his line of total support for Ukraine. «When they criticize me because I ask to continue military support for Ukraine – and in Italy there are many criticisms – My question is: if I stop him, what happens? asks the head of EU foreign policy, guest of the traditional meeting in Ventotene on the future of Europe. And the scenario painted by Borrell is of a Ukraine like Belarus«with Russia stripping Kiev, Zelensky in Siberia, the defeat of the Ukrainians, Russian troops on the Polish border and Russia controlling 40% of the world’s wheat».

Moscow, fire contained in refinery hit by intercepted Ukrainian drones



On the ground, Kiev’s response to the wave of heavy raids on Ukrainian power plants is not long in coming that forced the country into darkness due to emergency blackouts. A massive 158 drones attackas the Moscow ministry admits, It targeted 15 Russian regions and a dozen unmanned aircraft reached the capital, hitting a power plant and an oil refinery in the Moscow region. “It is entirely justified for the Ukrainians to respond to Russian terror with any means necessary to stop it,” claimed Volodymyr Zelensky who also yesterday, after Russians attacked Kharkiv 10 times in one dayhas launched a new appeal to allies for more weapons and fewer restrictions.

