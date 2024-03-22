Russia is “in a state of war”. In the third year of hostilities in Ukraine, the Kremlin admitted for the first time that the “special military operation” phase is “de facto” over. The responsibility, it is the accusation, lies with the West which is increasingly active alongside Kiev. This drastic change in language to describe the conflict goes hand in hand with the escalation on the ground by the invading forces. And as in the most dramatic moments that have followed one another since February 24, 2022, volleys of missiles and drones hit the Ukrainian energy infrastructure: seven regions affected, at least five victims, over a million people in the dark, damage to a network electricity already in pieces and a new alarm at the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant.

On Thursday night, much of Ukraine was hit by a rain of fire: 90 missiles and 60 Iranian-designed kamikaze drones, aimed at dozens of energy plants, to deprive an already exhausted population of light and heating, Kiev denounced. This type of target had already been targeted by the Russians in the first two winters of the war but this attack was among the most extensive so far. The bombing disrupted power and gas supplies in Kharkiv, while hundreds of thousands of people suffered partial blackouts in other regions, from the west (Khmelnytsky) to the south (Odessa).

Photos on social media showed a fire on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, with the burnt carcass of a trolleybus. There was also a partial stop to the two power lines that feed Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and the nearby hydroelectric plant suffered extensive damage. In total, according to local authorities, 151 infrastructures were affected.

The situation regarding energy supplies, despite everything, remained “under control”, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal later announced from Kiev, also thanks to the electricity supplied by Slovakia, Poland and Romania. The wave of night raids, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, began in “retaliation” for recent Ukrainian attacks, including across the border. And signals have come from the Kremlin that the posture in the conflict has changed in an even more aggressive direction. “De jure it is still a special military operation, but de facto for us it has turned into a war as the West increasingly directly strengthens its involvement,” Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a Russian newspaper. An apparently simple observation, according to Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, which was however followed by a reminder of the tsar's real intentions: “to liberate the entire territory” of the four Ukrainian regions already partially annexed, namely Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Moscow's message is taken seriously in Kiev, which is preparing for the worst.

According to the commander of the ground forces Oleksandr Pavliuk, the enemy is preparing to launch an offensive in the summer by grouping another 100 thousand soldiers. The concern of the Ukrainian armed forces led Volodymyr Zelensky to launch yet another impatient appeal to the allies: “Russian missiles are not delayed, unlike aid packages for us.” A message received in some way by the White House, which, condemning the “brutal attacks” by the Russians on the electricity grids, defined the obstructionism of the Republicans in Congress on the new 60 billion package for the invaded country as “unforgivable”.

