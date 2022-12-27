Volodymyr Zelensky seeks Italy’s side on anti-aircraft systems vital to defending Ukraine from Russian attacks. After a phone call with Giorgia Meloni, the Ukrainian leader reported that the prime minister had “informed” him that in Rome “the issue of supplying air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian skies is being evaluated”. From Palazzo Chigi, Meloni renewed the government’s “full support” for Ukraine in the political, economic, humanitarian and even military fields. And confirming her intention to go to Kiev with the arrival of the new year, the premier invited Zelensky to come and visit Rome, after his recent trip to Washington. The Ukrainian president thanked Italy “for its solidarity and support” and praised “the Italian government’s allocation of an additional 10 million euros in aid”.

And then the news of a family of eight exterminated by gunshots to the head in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region occupied by the Russians, arouses horror. Among the victims, also four children aged 1, 7 and 9 years. A massacre for which the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, accused the bloodthirsty mercenaries of Wagner. The Russians eventually bombed the maternity ward of a hospital in Kherson, fortunately without causing any casualties.

Meanwhile, Moscow then lashed out again against the West and the United States, accused by Lavrov of “doing everything to make the conflict even more violent”, of having led “to the breaking of ties between Russia and Europe” and also of plotting to assassinate Vladimir Putin (here the Russian minister cited unspecified threats from “anonymous officials” of the Pentagon). In the evening then came the countermove on the price cap for Russian oil, with the decree signed by the Tsar which blocks supplies of crude oil from February 1st to July 1st to all countries that have imposed a price ceiling.

With these premises, peace or even just a truce remain a mirage, and as President Putin met with Belarusian ally Lukashenko in St. Ukraine due to two MiGs that took off from an airport in the Minsk region.

Zelensky: “2023 will be a decisive year” “Next will be a decisive year.” This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video evening speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “We understand what risks there are in the winter, we understand what we need to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what achievements the entire defense and security sector has to demonstrate,” he stressed. “In general, this week will be important for Ukraine since political point of view. We enter the next year and we must maintain a common understanding of our national goals – he explained -. Of course, the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening up of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world – these are all tasks for the foreseeable future. And not only for the state, but also for each of us. Alarm in Kiev: repeated power outages until the end of winter Kiev residents will have to expect repeated and sudden power outages until the end of winter. This is confirmed by the municipal administration. “We will have to live in these conditions throughout the winter,” the deputy head of the city administration, Petro Panteleyev, told Ukrainian television on Tuesday. The power supply in Kiev, as in other Ukrainian cities, has been massively cut off by Russian missile attacks. Electricians were working around the clock to fix the system, but the situation remains difficult, Panteleyev explained. Especially on working days, when electricity consumption increases, capacities are not enough, the official warned. Since October, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s energy supply infrastructure with missiles. The danger of further attacks remains strong, the Ukrainian General Staff warned in its situation report. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had previously said that Ukraine could have spent New Year’s Eve without a power outage if there was no more bombing. However, he admitted that there was a great danger that the Russian military would again target energy supplies in Ukraine