Orthodox Easter, the second celebrated in wartime Ukraine, did not stop the bombing. According to Kiev, the Russian army fired S-300 missiles at the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia region: the Orthodox church of St. Michael dating back to 1906, the central library and the house of prayer were destroyed. A similar episode occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region. But Moscow is also accusing Kiev of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for Easter to be celebrated “with unshakeable faith in victory”. His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin instead participated in an exchange of gifts with the very loyal Patriarch of Moscow Kirill, during an armored function in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior surrounded by bodyguards. The Kremlin then reported a meeting between the tsar and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, in which Putin celebrated the “collaboration in the technical-military sphere” with Beijing. Thus, the diplomatic solution remains a mirage. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also trying, announcing that he has discussed possible joint mediation in the war with China and the United Arab Emirates.

But if on the one hand Easter has not brought relief to those Ukrainian territories battered by bombs, it is in any case good news “the great Easter exchange of prisoners” with which “we brought 130 Ukrainian citizens home”, announced the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak.

Ukraine, the return home of 130 Ukrainian prisoners: the images of the “great Easter exchange”



