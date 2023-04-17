Orthodox Easter, the second celebrated in wartime Ukraine, did not stop the bombing. According to Kiev, the Russian army fired S-300 missiles at the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia region: the Orthodox church of St. Michael dating back to 1906, the central library and the house of prayer were destroyed. A similar episode occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region. But Moscow is also accusing Kiev of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for Easter to be celebrated “with unshakeable faith in victory”. His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin instead participated in an exchange of gifts with the very loyal Patriarch of Moscow Kirill, during an armored function in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior surrounded by bodyguards.
The Kremlin then reported a meeting between the tsar and Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu, in which Putin celebrated the “collaboration in the military-technical sphere” with Beijing: “At the level of military departments, we are working actively, exchanging regularly information useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the Far Eastern region, and in Europe, in the maritime, land and air spheres» Putin said.
Thus, the diplomatic solution remains a mirage. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also trying, announcing that he has discussed possible joint mediation in the war with China and the United Arab Emirates. But if on the one hand Easter has not brought relief to those Ukrainian territories battered by bombs, it is in any case good news “the great Easter exchange of prisoners” with which “we brought 130 Ukrainian citizens home”, announced the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak.
Too many wounded, Russians convert gymnasium into hospital In the Zaporizhzhia region, already a hundred hospitalized
In the Zaporizhzhia region (south-eastern Ukraine) the Russian armed forces have transformed a school gymnasium into a military hospital. This was reported – as reported by the UNIAN agency – by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Federov, in his Telegram channel. “The invaders are suffering huge losses in the Zaporizhzhia region. 90% of the medical facilities are already used as hospitals for Russian military personnel. Now they have started gathering in schools,” he said. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians have built a military hospital in the school’s sports hall in the village of Vysoke where, as of April 15, about a hundred occupants were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.
After the searches in Sloviansk, 15 dead
Rescuers concluded rescue operations in Sloviansk, where Russian planes bombed buildings in the city on 14 April. In total, the victims of the attack are 15, while the people injured are 24. In the five-story apartment building gutted by the Russians, 10 people died, including a two-year-old child. Among the last people rescued is a 14-year-old girl.
Putin to Li Shangfu: “Military collaboration is good”
Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Russian state agency Tass. The Russian president said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia was “very productive” and added that the defense ministries of Russia and China regularly exchange useful information and hold joint exercises. «At the level of military departments, we are actively working, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the Far Eastern region, and in Europe, in the sea, land and air spheres», said the Kremlin leader.
Kiev, “Moscow prepares the evacuation of children from Zaporizhzhia”
In schools and kindergartens in the city of Energodar, the town where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located, the Russians have begun to forcibly “evacuate” children, with the aim of taking them to occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian state company Energoatom writes on Telegram. The information would have been disseminated by schools and kindergartens in the area, according to which the forced evacuation will last until 20 April.
Bulgaria considers a ban on wheat imports
Acting Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev said Bulgaria would consider banning grain imports from Ukraine following similar decisions by Poland and Hungary. According to the minister, this step should “protect Bulgaria’s interests, especially when a similar restriction has already been introduced by two other states”. Gechev added that there will be too much grain in the country “if we don’t take adequate measures”.
