Usa: meeting in Jeddah will not be “a negotiation” of peace

The meeting of world powers to be held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend to discuss the situation in Ukraine will not be a “peace negotiation”. This was underlined by John Kirby, one of the spokesmen of the White House, in telephone connection with journalists. “It will be a continuation of the discussions that have been going on for months” between the US, allies and the Ukrainian government, he underlined. The intent of the meeting, criticized by Russia as an attempt to create a coalition against it, is to create a road map to “advance” and support President Volodimir Zelensky’s plan to achieve a “just peace”, Kirby explained.

