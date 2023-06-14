After a night of devastating Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, which claimed the lives of at least 11 people in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Volodymyr Zelensky, and after more than a week of fierce battles on the Eastern Front, Vladimir Putin is back on the world stage with a series of incandescent statements, claiming that Kiev is suffering “catastrophic losses” and that its counter-offensive is failing. On the night in which the anti-aircraft alarm went off in several waves throughout Ukraine, the anti-aircraft guns shot down at least 10 missiles, but at least 6 ended up on the southern town, hitting a five-story apartment building and a shop. Videos on social media show the stricken building completely engulfed in flames. At least 11 bodies were pulled from the rubble, including those of a young married couple and a boy, while 28 other people were injured.

Russia strikes the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine in a nighttime missile raid



In the areas of Kherson instead, flooded by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam – to which must be added 17 deaths admitted by the pro-Russians who occupy the left bank of the Dnipro -, the waning flood brings the first cases of cholera and E. coli.

The Ukrainian General Staff, for its part, claims other small steps forward, with parallel advances in three main areas: Bakhmut, Toretsk and Berdyansk, with the total liberation so far of seven settlements, and another 250 meters of ground gained towards Bakhmut. According to experts, the small advances of these phases have not yet met the heavily armed fortifications set up by Moscow for some time. But Putin registers that something is moving, if he then declares that in the face of enemy attacks he is toying with the idea of ​​a strip of security territory in Ukraine, “so that they can’t reach us”. A concept which, in the interpretation of Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, will mean “destroy everything”: no man’s land made of scorched earth.

To meet the insistent request for arms from Kiev, which conducts its advances without air cover, the Biden administration has announced a package of new military aid for 325 million dollars, to which another 92 million pounds must be added of additional British support. And, according to the New York Times, Biden is considering supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, highly armor-piercing anti-tank shells with which to equip the M1 Abrams attack tanks, which Washington is about to send to Kiev. Putin did not wait for the official announcement: Russia too has them and, he warned, reserves the right to use them if the enemy does so. To increase the dose his closest ally, the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko: if attacked, we would not have “the slightest doubt” about using those tactical nuclear weapons that the tsar is about to transfer to his country.

