During the night, Russian troops struck the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine with artillery, where there was damage to houses and residential buildings and to electricity transmission lines. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Sergi Lysak quoted by Ukrinform. «She was hit by enemy artillery, people were unharmed – reported Lysak-. However, seven single-family homes were damaged, seven apartment buildings and an electrical transmission line was affected.

Meanwhile Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, announced that “several dozen pilots are already ready to fight on F-16 fighters”. “We are planning to transfer all the pilots to the F-16s – he explained -. We have to teach everyone how to use them.” The Air Force commander identified pilots “who already have a certain level of knowledge of English, have combat experience”. These are young riders: «They are ready to fight tomorrow too. Now a political decision is needed so that the process of training ground personnel can also be started. These are military officers and engineers. Several dozen pilots are already ready to fight».

A few hours earlier the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had called on Western partners to take the decision to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets, at the same time stressing that the absence of F-16 fighters would not affect the start of the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile it ended with 23 victimsincluding 6 children, the death toll in the Russian attack on the city of Humanin central Ukraine, where a nine-story building was hit by a missile. Three other children were rescued during the rescue operation. In Dnipro, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in the night attack.

Ukraine Russians bomb several cities with civilian casualties. In Uman the dramatic testimony of a woman.



“The prisoners of war, once you have obtained all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer … They must be disposed of”. Dispose of. Like garbage. It’s the chilling words that i security services of Ukraine (SBU) reveal that they had intercepted a phone call from a Russian soldier stationed in Kharkiv: the soldier admitted – apparently bragging about it to an acquaintance of his – that he had repeatedly killed captured Ukrainian soldiers by slitting their throats after interrogating them.

The destruction at dawn in Uman. Dead and wounded





To know more:

The backstory – Iranian drones massacring Ukrainians built with technology stolen from Germany

The backstory / 2 – The Russians empty the largest military base in northern Crimea

History – Life as a fixer: this is how we help reporters at the front in Ukraine

Italy – The other right collects signatures for a referendum against the shipment of arms

Vatican Insider – Surprise Pope receives Russian Metropolitan Hilarion