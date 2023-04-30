During the night, Russian troops struck the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine with artillery, where there was damage to houses and residential buildings and to electricity transmission lines. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Sergi Lysak quoted by Ukrinform. «She was hit by enemy artillery, people were unharmed – reported Lysak-. However, seven single-family homes were damaged, seven apartment buildings and an electrical transmission line was affected.
Meanwhile Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, announced that “several dozen pilots are already ready to fight on F-16 fighters”. “We are planning to transfer all the pilots to the F-16s – he explained -. We have to teach everyone how to use them.” The Air Force commander identified pilots “who already have a certain level of knowledge of English, have combat experience”. These are young riders: «They are ready to fight tomorrow too. Now a political decision is needed so that the process of training ground personnel can also be started. These are military officers and engineers. Several dozen pilots are already ready to fight».
A few hours earlier the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had called on Western partners to take the decision to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets, at the same time stressing that the absence of F-16 fighters would not affect the start of the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Meanwhile it ended with 23 victimsincluding 6 children, the death toll in the Russian attack on the city of Humanin central Ukraine, where a nine-story building was hit by a missile. Three other children were rescued during the rescue operation. In Dnipro, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in the night attack.
Ukraine Russians bomb several cities with civilian casualties. In Uman the dramatic testimony of a woman.
“The prisoners of war, once you have obtained all the information from them, there is no point in keeping them any longer … They must be disposed of”. Dispose of. Like garbage. It’s the chilling words that i security services of Ukraine (SBU) reveal that they had intercepted a phone call from a Russian soldier stationed in Kharkiv: the soldier admitted – apparently bragging about it to an acquaintance of his – that he had repeatedly killed captured Ukrainian soldiers by slitting their throats after interrogating them.
The destruction at dawn in Uman. Dead and wounded
Kiev: 190,510 Russian soldiers killed since the start of the war
190,510 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of Kiev, which reports the killing of 470 Moscow soldiers in the last 24 hours.
The Kiev prosecutor’s office: 477 children killed by the Russian army
According to the Kiev prosecutor’s office, the Russian army has already killed 477 children in Ukraine and injured 955 others. Ukrinform reports that the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office on telegram reports that to date “more than 1,432 children have been affected in Ukraine because of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 477 children were killed and more than 955 were injured”, reads the report which specifies that these figures are not definitive, because they are in course further updates in the areas of hostilities.
The British 007: Russian soldiers who violate discipline are locked up in earthen holes
British intelligence reports that in recent months the Russian commanders have begun to punish soldiers who behave in violation of the rules of discipline by locking them in holes dug in the earth covered by a metal grid, the so-called ‘zindan’. The intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom writes it on Twitter, in the latest update on the situation in Ukraine, citing “several reports from Russian personnel”. These measures – he reports – have been in place since Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov took command of the operation in January.
The city of Kupyansk in the east was bombed this morning
This morning the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, fires broke out but no injuries were reported, Governor Oleg Syniehubov quoted by Ukrinform said. “Today, at 6.45 am, the Russian occupiers hit the center of Kupyansk with missiles. Fires broke out after the explosions. There is damage but no casualties,” he said.
Russian troops hit drone center near Kherson
Russian gunners destroyed a command and observation post of Ukrainian troops near Kherson, a checkpoint for drones, as well as an ammunition and equipment depot, Aleksey Rulev, head of the Dnepr Group press center, told RIA Novosti . “The artillery units of the Dnepr group inflicted fire damage on the command and observation post and the control post for unmanned aerial vehicles of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the ammunition and equipment depot near the city of Kherson,” he said. Also, according to Rulev, “two mortar squads of Ukrainian nationalists were destroyed near the settlements of Burgunka, Novotyaginka and Otradokamenka.
