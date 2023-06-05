The conflict in Ukraine penetrates more and more into Russian territory with the Belgorod border region now daily affected by the war. The latest event in chronological order is the incursion of the so-called ‘Russian partisans’ in the Shebekino district, where the militiamen who oppose Vladimir Putin announce that they have taken two Russian soldiers prisoner and say they are willing to release them in exchange for an interview with the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The local politician says he is willing to accept but, at the same time, invites the local population to “temporarily leave” their homes and “safeguard what is most important: your life and that of your loved ones”.

A situation of chaos which, according to Mikhyalo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, represents “in a small town” what will be “the future of Russia” or “the end of the era of ‘Putin’s stability'”. If Moscow is grappling with the infiltration of “saboteurs” in its territory, Ukraine continues to be the scene of heavy bombings. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old girl lost her life while five others were injured.

According to the leader of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky, there are “at least 500” minors who have fallen since the beginning of the war. Two more deaths are recorded in the Kharkiv region, where first lady Olena Zelenska has inaugurated a monument to children who died in the war.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian counter-offensive remains pending, on which Kiev, while saying it is ready, prefers to maintain secrecy. “Plans love silence,” argues Hanna Malyar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, adding that “there will be no announcement of the start.”

There is confidence on the part of Ukraine’s Western allies. The United States – through Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the White House – let it be known that a possible counteroffensive “will allow Kiev to seize strategically important territories that are now under the control of the Russian Federation”. From the Kremlin instead comes yet another warning to send weapons to Ukraine. It will “inevitably lead to an increase in tension”, warned presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia-Ukraine war, what happened on Sunday June 4th