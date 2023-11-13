The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised his country’s firm support to Ukraineincluding aid for the winter, fearing a new wave of Russian attacks on Kiev’s infrastructure. Blinken met with Andrii Yermak, high-ranking assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a brief stop in Washington by the head of American diplomacy, between his trips on the Middle East crisis and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit in San Francisco. «In all our talks with the Ukrainian government we have made it clear that we will continue to support themState Department spokesman Matthew Miller told the press. Blinken spoke with Yermak about “steps we can take together with Ukraine to strengthen its infrastructure in the coming winter,” Miller added.

On the part of theThe war in Ukraine continues to worry the EU. Lithuania raises the alarm because, given the recent emotional turmoil in the US and EU, Vladimir Putin sees a chance to revive his victory speeches. “A truce would mean Moscow’s success,” warns Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Budapest continues to oppose the disbursement of the eighth tranche of military aid to Kievthe 12th package of sanctions on Russia is slow in arriving – it could be presented on Wednesday but then unanimity will be needed to approve it – and the various support plans (military and financial) are not taking off. The EU reiterates its support for Ukraine. The momentum of the beginning, however, is starting to fade.

